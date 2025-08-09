  • home icon
  • "Don’t start studdering, lmao" - Wings star Arike Ogunbowale fires back at critics after recent outburst

By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 09, 2025 18:10 GMT
Dallas Wings v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Arike Ogunbowale has addressed her fiery interaction with a reporter during Friday’s press conference following the New York Liberty-Dallas Wings contest. On Saturday, Ogunbowale justified her reaction on social media.

Ogunbowale said she is open to criticism, but was not impressed that some naysayers cannot be direct when she responds to them.

“😂😂 yall so funny,” Ogunbowale wrote on X. “I never say anything fr, criticism’s part of the job, I welcome all of it. BUT if one day I feel like responding just stand on everything said don’t start studdering lmao. But anyway back to being quiet. God bless 🙏🏾”
The exchange happened when a reporter asked her to evaluate her adjustment to the Dallas Wings’ offense in the 2025 season. Ogunbowale replied by asking the reporter to answer his own question. When the reporter hesitated, she pointed it out in her latest tweet.

“Let me know what you see,” Ogunbowale responded to the reporter. “I see a lot of tweets from you. Let me know what you see. Go ahead.”
Arike Ogunbowale is having a tough season, and her scoring output has dropped to just 15.6 points per game, along with 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. However, she delivered a stronger outing in Friday’s contest, well above her season averages. Despite the Wings’ 88-77 defeat, she finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Reporter reacts to Arike Ogunbowale’s criticism

Arike Ogunbowale had a heated exchange with ClutchPoints reporter Joey Mistretta following the Dallas Wings’ August 8 matchup against the New York Liberty. Similar to Ogunbowale, who defended her reaction, Mistretta also shared his perspective.

“I have no problem at all with Ogunbowale calling me out,” Mistretta wrote in an X post. “It's something I've seen first-hand over in the NBA at times. It's a long season and players/coaches get frustrated and seeing specific reporters offer critical feedback doesn't help matters.
"With that being said, I am always going to be a reporter who is not afraid to ask the difficult questions or write the challenging story. It's part of the job and I believe it's what makes me good at what I do.
"If I am hard on Arike, it's because I know she's great and capable of more than she has displayed this season. In fact, I bet she feels the same way.”

Despite the tension, Arike Ogunbowale has been showing improvement in what has otherwise been a challenging season for the Wings. Since the All-Star break, she has averaged 15.7 points and 4.8 assists over the past eight games.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by John Maxwell
