"Don't try to appease people": Paige Bueckers delivers no-nonsense advice to Cooper Flagg ahead of NBA draft

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers delivered no-nonsense advice to Cooper Flagg ahead of the NBA Draft on June 25. Both Dallas franchises were fortunate during the draft lotteries, as they were awarded the No.1 picks. With Bueckers already joining the Wings, Flagg is expected to join the Mavs at the end of this month.

During an interview with WFAA in May, Bueckers discussed the Duke superstar's expected arrival in Dallas. Asked to offer her advice, given their matching scenario, the guard delivered a no-nonsense advice to Flagg.

"Just to take it in stride," she said. "Don't try to appease people or try to live up to the expectations that other people set for yourself. Just be who you are." (From: 10:35 onwards)

Bueckers concluded with a compliment about his winning mentality.

"He's a winner, and he's a competitor," she said of Flagg. "He just wants to contribute to winning, and that's all he cares about. So stay true to who he is and what has gotten him to be the No. 1 pick."

Cooper Flagg had a memorable 2025 run with the Blue Devils, leading them to a conference championship. Despite a great season in the Atlantic Coast, he was unable to repeat the success in the NCAA tournament. Duke fell short against Houston in the Final Four.

Although unable to win the national championship, Flagg is the top choice in the upcoming NBA draft.

Paige Bueckers explains the "surreal" feeling of becoming a national champ

Before her selection as the first pick in the WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers was in the thick of the NCAA action with the UConn Huskies. In her final attempt at the NCAA crown, Bueckers became a national champion, beating defending champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, in the finals.

After getting drafted into the WNBA, Bueckers sat down with WFAA for an interview, expressing the "surreal" feeling of becoming an NCAA champion.

"It's crazy cause it's so surreal and like. You walk around and somebody be will be like 'What up champ' and it's like, yes, we won, we actually did it," she said.

"Going to UConn, the legacy of the championships they've already won. You just wanted to be a part of that, and it still hasn't really sunk into me."(From 6:09 onwards)

Bueckers helped in ending the Huskies' nine-year wait for a national championship, defeating USC 78-64.

