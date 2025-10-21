"Don't want to share?" - WNBPA calls out Adam Silver over NBA Commissioner's wavering response on revenue split for WNBA players amid CBA chaos

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has found himself in the middle of the CBA chaos involving the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Player's Association (WNBPA). Recently, some comments made by Silver have drawn flak from the player's association, who remain steadfast in their demands for a modified revenue split.In an appearance on the morning TV show &quot;Today,&quot; Silver commented on the ongoing CBA negotiations ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline. One particular line caught the WNBPA's attention: Silver's quote about &quot;share&quot; not being the right way to look at the situation. The WNBPA decided to play this on loop in an Instagram story.&quot;Don't want to share, @adamsilvernba?&quot; the WNBPA wrote on IG.The WNBPA calls out Adam Silver for supposedly not wanting to &quot;share.&quot; Credit: WNBPA/IGThe wider context of Silver's quote was actually a comparison of the revenue sharing situations between the WNBA and the NBA. While Silver wasn't too keen on the use of the word 'share,' he did express support for the WNBA players getting higher earnings.Silver's full quote reads: &quot;I think 'share' isn't the right way to look at it, because there's so much more revenue in the NBA. I think you should look at it in absolute numbers in terms of what they're making, and they are going to get a big increase in this cycle of collective bargaining, and they deserve it.&quot;Though the WNBA and the player's association can agree on an extension if things aren't settled by Oct. 31, both parties face the pressure of getting a new CBA done in order to prevent the scenario of a lockout. It remains to be seen whether Silver can play a substantial role in facilitating a positive outcome here.&quot;The competition was better&quot;: Adam Silver hails NBA's parity as reason for higher ratings in 2025 NBA FinalsSilver has been making the media rounds to promote the new season of the NBA. In an appearance on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; he praised the competitive balance in the league and cited it as the reason for higher ratings in the 2025 NBA Finals.&quot;The Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals ended up drawing more viewers than the Mavs-Celtics series the year before, and the reason was because the competition was better,&quot; Silver said.Silver has long been an advocate of competitive balance in his league, and with no back-to-back champions since the 2017 and 2018 Warriors, it appears that he has been satisfied with this particular aspect of the game.