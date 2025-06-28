Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump's heartwarming interaction with Paige Bueckers goes viral

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, had a heartwarming interaction with Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers. The Wings took on the Indiana Fever on Friday and lost, 94-86. After the game, Bueckers ran into Trump’s granddaughter as she made her way to the locker room.

Ad

The two shared a brief interaction after Kai Trump reached out to shake Bueckers’ hand. Videos of their meeting were posted on X, where they are now going viral.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Indiana Fever survived a late push by the Dallas Wings and rallied in the fourth quarter to close out Friday’s game. Paige Bueckers led the charge for her team, recording 27 points and six assists. Arike Ogunbowale was also solid, finishing with 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Fever relied on Kelsey Mitchell in Caitlin Clark’s absence. She had a strong game, finishing with 32 points, seven assists and three rebounds. Aliyah Boston also had a stellar night with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. Lastly, Natasha Howard was key with 15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Ad

With this loss, the Wings are 12th (4-13) in the standings, a game and a half ahead of the Connecticut Sun in 13th.

Paige Bueckers backs Caitlin Clark while addressing the massive pressure the media puts on her

Because of her massive fame and pull, Caitlin Clark often finds herself under the media’s microscope. When she has a good game, it’s what's expected of her. But when Clark slips up, her shortcomings are usually echoed by most of the WNBA’s media.

Ad

Speaking after team practice on Thursday, Paige Bueckers backed Clark, commending her for how she handles the pressure from the media.

"She handles it with grace... The pressure that she's put on every single night to perform at the level that she does is inhumane," Bueckers said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Friday’s Wings-Fever game would’ve been the first WNBA matchup between Clark and Paige Bueckers. Unfortunately, the Fever guard has been sidelined for the last two games due to a groin injury she seems to have sustained against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

The Dallas Wings will now face the Fever on July 12. First, Bueckers and Co. will take on the Washington Mystics at College Park Center on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More