Doting dog mom Angel Reese crowdsources stylish Sky gear for 8-month-old pup 

In a few weeks, Angel Reese will begin her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky. As she prepares for her debut, she took to social media for a favor regarding gear for someone special.

Reese posted a photo of her do on her Instagram story, looking for someone who could make a jersey for the eight month old pup. She wants a customized Sky jersey for the dog with her jersey number on it.

Angel Reese's dog

Angel Reese has even made an Instagram account for her dog. She first brought him home in September of 2023, while she was at LSU. Now, "Tiago King Reese) has nearly 11,000 followers on the social media platform.

Reese was drafted by the Sky with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. They play two preseason games this week before beginning their regular season schedule. Reese will make her official WNBA debut on May 15 against the Dallas Wings.

Angel Reese gives her first impression of WNBA training camp

Over the last few days, Angel Reese has been going through her first training camp as a professional athlete. The former college star gave a rather shocking response to her thoughts on how things have gone so far.

When asked her about her first impression of traning camp, Reese was positive about the experience. She even said that it wasn't as bad as she expected it to be.

"Actually it wasn't as bad as I thought it was it was gonna be," Reese said in an interview. "I thought it was gonna be crazy. One thing I do need to adjust to is the three second call."

Overall, it seems like Reese is having a positive experience with the Sky. She admitted she's been in the gym working every day, and the rest of the team has fully embraced her.

The Sky were a middle-of-the-pack team last year, going 18-22 in the regular season. They will look to take a step forward this year after adding two top picks in the draft. Along with selecting Angel Reese at No. 7, the Sky took Kamilla Cardoso out of South Carolina.

Following her impressive run at LSU, expectations will be high for Reese as she gets ready to enter the WNBA ranks. In her senior season, she averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds.

Most of the hype was centered around Caitlin Clark, but the 2024 class was loaded with talent. Reese will be among the many players recently drafted looking to prove that they deserve attention as well.