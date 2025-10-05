  • home icon
  Draymond Green pinpoints major flaw in A'ja Wilson's Aces WNBA Finals game plan against Alyssa Thomas

Draymond Green pinpoints major flaw in A’ja Wilson’s Aces WNBA Finals game plan against Alyssa Thomas

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 05, 2025 00:55 GMT
An image of Draymond Green and A
Draymond Green questions one particular defensive strategy of A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1. Credit: Green/IG, Wilson/IG

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are just three weeks away from their opening day matchup, and in the meantime, the former Defensive Player of the Year has chimed in on the 2025 WNBA Finals.

In Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury, Green observed a flaw in the Aces' defensive scheme. Though the Aces came away with the 89-86 victory on Friday, the Warriors star noted a flaw that Las Vegas can clean up in Game 2.

"Can’t understand why Aces are switching on AT and then going to help," Green posted on Threads. "Giving up open 3s…make AT score over A’ja with no help. AT as a passer is super Dangerous."
Draymond Green criticizes the Las Vegas Aces&#039; defensive coverage of Alyssa Thomas in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Credit: Green/threads
Draymond Green criticizes the Las Vegas Aces' defensive coverage of Alyssa Thomas in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Credit: Green/threads

As it turned out, Thomas dished nine assists in a near triple-double performance that also included 15 points and 10 rebounds. Throughout Game 1, this season's leader in assists punished the Aces defense for crowding her and leaving her Mercury teammates open.

Still, the Aces were able to pull off a gutsy comeback after entering the final frame with a five-point deficit. Thanks to the clutch shooting of Dana Evans and the all-around play of Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas was able to seize the lead in the last four minutes of regulation.

The Aces, however, will have a long night ahead of them yet again in Game 2 if they allow Thomas to facilitate the way that she did on Friday. Head coach Becky Hammon and her staff might have to consider Green's idea of single coverage in order to contain this threat.

Viral clip shows Draymond Green putting up shots with new Warriors teammate during practice session

Green, of course, is busy with preparations for the 2025-26 season. In a viral clip posted by Warriors beat reporter Dalton Johnson, Green was seen putting up shots with his new teammate Al Horford.

The distinct combination of Green's playmaking and Horford's floor-stretching abilities will be something to look out for as the Warriors embark on a brand new campaign.

