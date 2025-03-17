Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee drops 2-word reaction to Chelsea Gray's historic 39-point Unrivaled explosion

Chelsea Gray and the Rose BC became the first team to secure a spot in the 2025 Unrivaled Championship game after a hard-fought 63-57 victory over the Laces BC in the semifinals. Gray delivered a sensational performance, erupting for 39 points, leaving the sporting world in awe.

Ad

Among many to praise the 32-year-old star was Hazel Renee, wife of Draymond Green. She reacted to a social media post by Taylor Rooks featuring Gray’s game-winning 3-pointer. Sharing her excitement, Renee commented on the reel:

“Okkkkk Chels!!! @cgray209 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

Credits: Instagram (@taylorrooks)

With Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper sidelined due to injuries, Gray needed to step up in a big way—and she rose to the challenge.

Ad

Trending

"It's the next-person-up mentality. That's what it always consists of," Chelsea Gray said.

Her 39-point outburst set a record for the highest-scoring performance in an Unrivaled game. Gray’s offensive masterpiece was incredibly efficient as well. She shot over 65% from the field, an impressive 62% from beyond the arc, and didn’t miss from the free-throw line.

Chelsea Gray led Rose BC to a 13-point comeback win

The Rose BC faced a tough challenge in their semifinal matchup, falling behind and making many basketball fans believe that Laces BC was on its way to victory. At halftime, Chelsea Gray’s team trailed by 13 points.

Ad

Displaying her leadership, Gray urged her teammates to stay resilient and focus on incremental progress.

“I just said let's set small goals for us. Let's get it tied going into the fourth, OK, we were just down two. It's about putting together a lot of increments. When you look at it as a big picture, it's too large. It can overwhelm you. So let's just set the smallest goals and try to achieve them and then you're on to the next one,” Gray said.

Ad

The approach of chasing “small goals” proved to be effective. Rose BC came out strong in the third quarter with a dominant 13-2 run, eventually outscoring Laces BC 23-12 in the period. They took the lead in the final minutes, with Gray ultimately sinking a clutch 3-pointer to seal the win.

"I just want to take the best shot possible, get to my spot. I put in the work, and I take all of those shots all the time in practice and in other games. The only difference is the time on the clock or the stakes coming off of the game,” Chelsea Gray spoke about her game-winner.

Rose BC will now face Vinyl BC in the championship game. Given their dominant 74-46 victory over Vinyl BC just a week ago, they will enter the matchup with confidence, hoping to win the inaugural Unrivaled campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback