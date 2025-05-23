Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee sends out heartfelt message as Chelsea Gray pens loving tribute to partner

Chelsea Gray penned an adorable message to her wife, Tipesa Gray, while sharing their affectionate moments off the court. On Thursday, the Las Vegas Aces player posted Instagram photos of herself and Tipesa, all smiles as they spent wholesome time together.

"Before the titles, before the milestones — it was always you. My steady, my soft place, my Day 1," Gray captioned the post.

"#LoveLiftsUsUp"

On seeing the post, NBA star Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, wrote fondly of Tipesa in the comments section and tagged her.

"My gurllll @tipesa_gray 😍❤️"

Hazel Renee's IG comment (via @cgray209/Instagram)

Other notable names who dropped heartfelt wishes for the couple were Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, Aces star Jewell Loyd and Washington Mystics legend Alana Beard, among others.

Gray and her wife Tipesa have been married for five years. The couple first met by chance at an open gym at Long Beach State when Gray was a student at Duke University. In June 2018, they announced their engagement on Instagram before tying the knot in November 2019.

Chelsea Gray expressed gratitude for having Tipesa Gray by her side

This isn't the first time Chelsea Gray has gone public to show her love for wife Tipesa Gray. In an interview in March, the Las Vegas Aces guard expressed gratitude for being able to grow together with Tipesa. She said:

"We've been married since 2019. We've been together since 2014. So this has been my person as I've grown in the league. Outside of it, like she's seen me grow in every single area, and so she's been my rock and everything. Like those moments where it's hard, that like everybody don't get the back scene footage of me crying.

"Because like dang, could I have made one more shot, maybe we won't be in the finals, or maybe we would be in the finals. So she's been there from the beginning. I never take it for granted what she has done for my career."

With the 2025 season already in full swing, Gray will look to mount a strong challenge with the Aces.

