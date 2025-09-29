Draymond Green shares true feelings as WNBA slaps Cheryl Reeve with suspension over aggressive and abusive comments

Draymond Green defended Cheryl Reeve’s suspension by the WNBA on Saturday on Threads. The Golden State Warriors forward called the punishment too much.“A suspension seems a bit excessive…” Post by @money23green View on ThreadsCoach Cheryl Reeve was suspended specifically for Game 4 of the semifinals. Two of her assistant coaches were also penalized. Eric Thibault was fined for inappropriate interaction with an official during the game and picked up a technical. Rebekkah Brunson was fined for making an inappropriate social media comment directed at WNBA officials.The incident occurred in the Aces’ 84-76 loss to the Mercury in Game 3. With about 21.8 seconds left in the game, a controversial no-call occurred when Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas clashed during a steal attempt. Collier fell and appeared injured.Reeve was assessed a technical foul earlier. After the play, she ran onto the court and aggressively confronted a game official. She had to be restrained by her assistants and a player.Following that she received her second technical and was then ejected following the second technical. Cheryl Reeve reportedly shouted profanities toward fans and continued criticizing the officiating, while being escorted out. She took the criticism to the postgame remarks. Reeve called for changes in the league’s officiating leadership.Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces coaches respond to Cheryl Reeve’s commentsIndiana Fever coach Stephanie White and Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon shared their thoughts on Cheryl Reeve’s comments on league officiating after their playoff series Game 4 on Saturday.Coach White said:&quot;I think that she made a lot of valid points... I think at some point there has to be some accountability. Every part of our league has gotten better, and [officiating] has lagged behind, for whatever reason. Oftentimes it's infrastructure... we all know that when you are trying to invest in an area of business or of sport or whatever, it comes down to resources.”Coach Hammon added:&quot;From what I heard, she did not tell a lie. She said the truth.&quot;Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippouLINKStephanie White &amp;amp;amp; Becky Hammon were asked about Cheryl Reeve's comments from Friday night: White: &quot;I think that she made a lot of valid points... I think at some point there has to be some accountability.&quot; Hammon: &quot;From what I heard, she did not tell a lie. She said the truth.&quot;Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippouLINKMore from White: &quot;Every part of our league has gotten better, and [officiating] has lagged behind, for whatever reason. Oftentimes it's infrastructure... we all know that when you are trying to invest in an area of business or of sport or whatever, it comes down to resources&quot;The level of officiating this season has received a lot of attention this season. Players and coaches have spoken out about the level, mostly criticizing the referees for inconsistency and the level of physical contact allowed.Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, in a statement, has acknowledged the concerns. She affirmed that consistency is a goal, though she denied that there was a systemic officiating crisis.