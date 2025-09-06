"Draymond Green went to bed": Former Eagles linebacker uses James Harden's example to back Angel Reese’s outburst throwing teammates under the bus

Angel Reese has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons following her outburst over her team’s performances this season. Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho compared her actions to James Harden and NFL players, noting how she threw her teammates under the bus.

On Friday's episode of his podcast "Speakeasy," Acho and co-host LeSean McCoy discussed Reese’s recent outburst. McCoy felt she could have handled it better, while Acho noted it wasn’t the first time a player had acted this way in sports.

"We've heard on record the superstars go up and say we don't have enough talent," Acho said. (Timestamp: 58:06 onwards) "I can't win here. NFL players do it all the time. James Harden did it."

Acho then mentioned Kevin Durant, whom he believed did something similar.

"If I'm not mistaken, Kevin Durant has done it a couple of times. Even, you know what I mean? Draymond Green went to bed. Kevin Durant saying, 'Please come over here and play. We can't win here.'"

Although McCoy agreed with Acho, he explained how the aforementioned stars had not expressed their sentiments to the media directly.

"That's not to the media though. It's the way you do things. We are professionals," Acho said.

The Chicago Sky star has faced huge scrutiny over her comments towards her team. Reese went off on the Sky during a press conference on Wednesday, claiming they had to recruit better if they were to win and compete. She also expressed that she would reconsider her future with the franchise, leaving many fans displeased.

Although Angel Reese apologized to her team, the forward has been banned for a single half during their game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Angel Reese's coach offers his thoughts on her recent remarks amid a one-half suspension

After sitting out her team’s 97-77 loss to the Fever with an injury, Angel Reese is set to miss the first half of the Sky’s game against the Aces on Sunday. The team announced the suspension on Thursday, and coach Tyler Marsh shared his thoughts during the post-game conference.

"It was from the top as an organizational decision, so it's being handled internally, and it's kind of what its' been," Marsh said. "I don't want to get into the specifics, I think that the matter has been resolved and we would like to focus on tonight."

Reese’s comments have sparked significant backlash, with reports indicating that fellow players are upset over how she handled herself.

