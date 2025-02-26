Dream star Brittney Griner drops 2-word caption to latest laidback fashion look

The Atlanta Dream's new signing Brittney Griner is famous on and off the court. She posted a casual look on Instagram on Tuesday, accompanied by a simple two-word caption.

"Just vibes"

Griner in the photo stands in a corner of a room. Her outfit includes a white graphic T-shirt, olive-green cargo pants and black Converse sneakers.

This casual look was an unusual one, as Griner is known for her fashion sense, most notably her 2023 Met Gala Calvin Klein outfit.

She is currently participating in the Unrivaled tournament for the Phantom BC. Griner ended her 11-year association with the Phoenix Mercury, who selected her with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 WNBA draft, and joined the Atlanta Dream as a free agent on Feb. 1.

Brittney Griner canceled speaking engagement due to threatening note

Brittney Griner was expected to speak at a Women Grow Leadership Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, on Feb. 17. However, she backed out of the planned engagement after she found a note in her hotel room that she took as a threat, per TMZ.

Griner in her first regular season WNBA game since returning to the U.S. after being freed following 10 months spent in a Russian prison. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance for the game. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Griner reportedly discovered a piece of duct tape near her hotel room entryway with the words "Gay Baby Jail" written on it. She was mortified by the message and immediately canceled her appearance and returned home.

The Prince George's County Police Department investigated the scene and determined the matter appeared to be an unfortunate coincidence.

"Detectives have learned the phrase 'gay baby jail' is commonly used as a video game reference," the PGCPD said. "At the time the tape was located, a large convention was taking place at the Gaylord which attracts thousands of people, many with an interest in anime as well as video game enthusiasts. At this time, detectives have uncovered no link to or threat against the guest who located the tape."

Brittney Griner, who is gay and was imprisoned in Russia for marijuana possession on Feb. 17, 2022, was expected to speak to cannabis enthusiasts.

