Dwyane Wade drops heartfelt 3-word reaction as Candace Parker makes her feelings clear on All-Star weekend in emotional message

Candace Parker, part of the NBA on TNT crew, played a major role in covering the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. After the star-studded event wrapped up, Parker shared an emotional message reflecting on her unforgettable experience. Among the many who responded to her heartfelt post was Dwyane Wade, who left a simple yet powerful three-word comment in support of his colleague.

Posting a series of photos and clips from her weekend in the Bay Area, she highlighted some of her most memorable moments - calling the game alongside her idols, interviewing stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Stephen Curry, and sharing special moments with legends such as Julius Erving.

“I am my 14 year old self’s WILDEST DREAMS! All-Star you owe me absolutely nothing! I sat on my couch in 2000 in my Allen Iverson jersey and watched the 2000 Allstar game! 25 years later, I’m calling the game alongside the very guys I had on my wall and wanted to be like! Yall…. I just called the game with Reggie Miller, am teammates with Shaq, interviewed the future MVP and baby face assassin, hugged the Doctor, caught up with so many idols that have become friends. I’m super grateful,” Parker captioned her Instagram post.

Parker's post drew a flurry of reactions, including one from Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

“You go girl! 🔥🔥🔥” Wade, who shares the TNT Tuesday panel with Parker, responded.

Credits: Instagram (@candaceparker)

In addition to covering the prestigious exhibition event, Parker also served as the GM for one of the four competing teams on Sunday - the Rising Stars. Her team faced off against Shaq’s OGs in the tournament’s opening game and suffered a 42-35 defeat to Stephen Curry and co.

Dwyane Wade often expresses his admiration for Candace Parker

Dwyane Wade has been one of the biggest advocates for women's basketball. He frequently praised Candace Parker for her achievements during and after her playing career.

When Parker won her final championship in 2021, Wade congratulated her and the Chicago Sky on their historic victory on X.

“LEGEND!!!!! @Candace_Parker went back home and got that chip!!! Congrts to @chicagosky on winning y’all first,” Wade wrote.

In April 2024, a year after she hung up her sneakers, "The Flash" reacted to the WNBA’s tribute highlight reel with a goat emoji.

Dwyane Wade's support extends beyond basketball and often reacts to Parker's Instagram posts.

