Emma Meesseman clears up rumors about her possible WNBA return after lengthy hiatus

Former WNBA forward Emma Meesseman has dismissed speculation about her potential return to the league, stating that, for now, her focus remains on Belgium’s FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 campaign.

Meesseman, who was drafted by the Washington Mystics in 2013 and spent eight seasons in the WNBA — most recently with the Chicago Sky in 2022 — has been prioritizing her international career with Belgium.

The Belgian star addressed the rumors in a post on X (formerly Twitter), clarifying her plans.

“I have not signed or decided anything yet. Just enjoying our recent qualification for Eurobasket 🇧🇪 Only official source would be me :),” she said.

The full lineup for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 was confirmed on Sunday. Meesseman's Belgium, secured its place as group winner alongside Montenegro and Slovenia, while Portugal, Great Britain, Lithuania and Switzerland advanced as the top four-ranked runners-up.

They will join France, Serbia, Spain, Sweden and Türkiye, who had already qualified before the final round, along with the four co-host nations: Czechia, Germany, Greece and Italy.

The tournament will take place from June 18 to 29, across four host cities: Brno (Czechia), Hamburg (Germany), Bologna (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece), which will also stage the Final Phase.

Why are there rumors about Emma Meesseman returning to the WNBA?

Emma Meesseman had a highly accomplished WNBA career since being drafted in 2013, earning two All-Star selections and winning Finals MVP in 2019. Since then, she has shifted her focus to international basketball, representing Belgium and playing for Fenerbahçe S.K. in Turkey.

Speculation about her WNBA return emerged this offseason after Rachid Meziane, the head coach of the Belgian Women’s National Team, was named the new head coach of the Connecticut Sun, replacing Stephanie White, who joined the Indiana Fever.

Adding to the speculation, an X account under the handle @CoachRookie claimed that Meesseman was set to sign with the Sun.

The Sun have undergone a major roster overhaul, losing several key players from their 2024 WNBA playoff run.

A potential Emma Meesseman signing would not only bolster a WNBA team’s forward depth but also provide veteran experience, as she is a six-time EuroLeague champion and a EuroBasket champion.

In her last WNBA season in 2022, she averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting a career-best 57.1%.

