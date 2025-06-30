"End of an era": Paige Bueckers sends fans into meltdown with major social media move

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is quietly going about her game in the WNBA. While she's not receiving the same media attention as Caitlin Clark, her predecessor at the No. 1 WNBA draft pick, she's slowly cultivating a large following on social media.

Bueckers triggered a frenzy among fans on Sunday. She changed her longstanding Instagram profile picture from her time with the UConn to her wearing a Wings uniform.

One fan on X (formerly called Twitter) described the moment as:

"End of an era."

kait @kaitsgooner LINK Paige changed her insta pfp it’s the end of an era 😭😭😭

Another user on X reminisced on her UConn days. She led UConn to a national championship in her final year, 2025.

kait @kaitsgooner LINK Paige Bueckers uconn era you were truly something

Other users were emotional about the moment:

montana ☻🍉 @backindacloset LINK paige ig story is sending me 😭 every one of them are just so… lmaooo

maeday ⚠️ @mamae80085 LINK paige changed her ig profile pic omg uconn era rlly over 😔

jade ⟢ @bueckersthedawg LINK SHE CHANGED IT

Bueckers left an indelible mark on the UConn Huskies. In her final season, she averaged 19.9 points (the highest career scoring average in UConn history), 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks. She left college as a two-time Wade Trophy winner and two-time Nancy Lieberman Award winner.

Her success didn't come easily as she had to battle injuries while at college. She missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL. She returned with a bang the following season, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Now starring in the WNBA. She has been one of the Wings' better players in another inconsistent season. Bueckers is averaging 18.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.8 apg and 1.8 spg.

What's next for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings?

Paige Bueckers is currently injured. She missed the Wings' victory over the Washington Mystics on Saturday due to a right knee ailment. That was her fifth game missed after missing three in the WNBA's concussion protocol, and she sat out the first game she was eligible to return due to illness.

Her last game before her injury was the 94-86 home loss to the Indiana Fever on Friday. She recorded 27 points, one rebound and six assists.

The Wings' next game sees them welcome the Phoenix Mercury to the College Park Center on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. EST.

