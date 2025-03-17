"END OF CONVO" - Angel Reese makes feelings crystal clear on $392,534 teammate as "Most Valuable PG"

Angel Reese labeled Aces' $392,534 star Chelsea Gray as the most valuable point guard. Reese, Gray's teammate in Unrivaled for the Rose BC, hailed the veteran for her exploits in the semifinals against the Laces BC in a close 63-57 win. Gray scored 61.9% of the team's points after she went off for 39 on 15 of 23 shots, including five 3s.

The star guard had the license to go nuclear after the Rose BC played without Reese because of a wrist injury and Kahlea Copper, citing a leg injury. Here's what Reese said on X about Gray after that heroic effort:

"CHELSEA MF GRAY. MV PG. END OF CONVO."

Chelsea Gray's fifth and final 3 was also the game-winner for the Rose BC, who advanced to the final as expected. In the inaugural Unrivaled championship game, they will face league MVP Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls BC.

The Rose BC will hope Angel Reese can recover in time for the showdown, taking place Monday.

