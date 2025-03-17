  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "END OF CONVO" - Angel Reese makes feelings crystal clear on $392,534 teammate as "Most Valuable PG"

"END OF CONVO" - Angel Reese makes feelings crystal clear on $392,534 teammate as "Most Valuable PG"

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 17, 2025 01:54 GMT
Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
"END OF CONVO" - Angel Reese makes feelings crystal clear on $392,534 teammate as "Most Valuable PG" (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese labeled Aces' $392,534 star Chelsea Gray as the most valuable point guard. Reese, Gray's teammate in Unrivaled for the Rose BC, hailed the veteran for her exploits in the semifinals against the Laces BC in a close 63-57 win. Gray scored 61.9% of the team's points after she went off for 39 on 15 of 23 shots, including five 3s.

Ad

The star guard had the license to go nuclear after the Rose BC played without Reese because of a wrist injury and Kahlea Copper, citing a leg injury. Here's what Reese said on X about Gray after that heroic effort:

"CHELSEA MF GRAY. MV PG. END OF CONVO."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chelsea Gray's fifth and final 3 was also the game-winner for the Rose BC, who advanced to the final as expected. In the inaugural Unrivaled championship game, they will face league MVP Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls BC.

The Rose BC will hope Angel Reese can recover in time for the showdown, taking place Monday.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी