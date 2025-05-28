"Even bigger clown than Angel": Fans tear into DiJonai Carrington for remaining silent after WNBA's statement on racism investigation

DiJonai Carrington reacted to the WNBA’s decision to investigate the alleged racist abuse that Angel Reese suffered against Indiana Fever fans on May 17. The Dallas Wings guard shared the league’s announcement via an Instagram story a few hours after news of the probe came out. Carrington wrote “SMH” in response to the investigation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Tuesday, the WNBA announced after its investigation that the accusations were “not substantiated.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans promptly reacted to Carrington’s silence once the league tweeted the result of its probe.

Truth Tella @Tella1Truth Dijonai is an even bigger clown than Angel and that’s saying a lot

Ad

One fan said:

jojo07 @incogneeeeto Unprofessional AF!

Ad

Another fan added:

Super Bowl Champions @flyeagles951 @DijonaiVictoria @_ajawilson22 yall were quick with the input last week so let’s keep that same urgent energy now that the investigation found absolutely nothing!

Ad

One more fan continued:

Wilmar @wilcad77 This aged just as I expected it to age.

Ad

Another fan commented:

CC Trustee @ccjunkie22 dijon mustard just a certified hater lmao

Ad

The WNBA launched the “No Space for Hate” campaign to start the 2025 season. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the move was to help “protect” the players and stop “hate and vitriol” in arenas and online discussions.

The platform got off to a rough start following the Fever-Sky showdown to open the new season. Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark had a brief confrontation that put racism and hate back in the limelight. After the game, reports came out that some sections of Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena allegedly directed racist remarks at Reese.

Ad

DiJonai Carrington promptly reacted to the WNBA’s planned investigation but kept mum once the result came out. Fans could not resist trolling her for failing to respond.

DiJonai Carrington and the Wings will face Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky after getting their first win this season

DiJonai Carrington and the Dallas Wings finally bagged their first win of the season after whipping the Connecticut Sun 109-87 on Tuesday. The Wings, despite highly-touted rookie Paige Bueckers playing well, lost their first four games. They ended the slump against the revamped Sun, Carrington’s former team.

Ad

The Wings will cap off a four-game road trip Thursday with a game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. While Carrington and Co. will look to win back-to-back games, the Sky hoped to end a three-game losing skid.

Two nights later, the Sky and the Wings will have their rematch in Dallas. The two teams will have their third and final regular season encounter on July 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More