"Even bigger clown than Angel": Fans tear into DiJonai Carrington for remaining silent after WNBA's statement on racism investigation

DiJonai Carrington reacted to the WNBA’s decision to investigate the alleged racist abuse that Angel Reese suffered against Indiana Fever fans on May 17. The Dallas Wings guard shared the league’s announcement via an Instagram story a few hours after news of the probe came out. Carrington wrote “SMH” in response to the investigation.
On Tuesday, the WNBA announced after its investigation that the accusations were “not substantiated.”
Fans promptly reacted to Carrington’s silence once the league tweeted the result of its probe.
The WNBA launched the “No Space for Hate” campaign to start the 2025 season. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the move was to help “protect” the players and stop “hate and vitriol” in arenas and online discussions.
The platform got off to a rough start following the Fever-Sky showdown to open the new season. Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark had a brief confrontation that put racism and hate back in the limelight. After the game, reports came out that some sections of Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena allegedly directed racist remarks at Reese.
DiJonai Carrington promptly reacted to the WNBA’s planned investigation but kept mum once the result came out. Fans could not resist trolling her for failing to respond.
DiJonai Carrington and the Wings will face Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky after getting their first win this season
DiJonai Carrington and the Dallas Wings finally bagged their first win of the season after whipping the Connecticut Sun 109-87 on Tuesday. The Wings, despite highly-touted rookie Paige Bueckers playing well, lost their first four games. They ended the slump against the revamped Sun, Carrington’s former team.
The Wings will cap off a four-game road trip Thursday with a game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. While Carrington and Co. will look to win back-to-back games, the Sky hoped to end a three-game losing skid.
Two nights later, the Sky and the Wings will have their rematch in Dallas. The two teams will have their third and final regular season encounter on July 9.