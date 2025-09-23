"Every question does not need to be answered" - Lisa Leslie gives strong advice to Angel Reese after controversial end to sophomore season

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie had some strong advice for Angel Reese after the Chicago Sky star's controversial end to her second season. Reese made comments detrimental to the Sky franchise and was suspended by the team. She seemingly threw her teammates under the bus while being critical of the Sky.

Ad

On last week's episode of the "Between The Lines" podcast, Leslie and special guest Ros Gold-Onwude discussed Reese's remarks about the Sky and her teammates. The Hall of Famer dropped some sound advice for the former LSU standout.

"We grow and we learn that our words impact everybody, even though that's not our intent," Leslie said. "That's not where my heart was when it happened to me. That's not where Angel's heart was when it happened to her, but she lives and she's gonna learn from this. Because what you realize is that every question does not need to be answered."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lisa Leslie added that Angel Reese did not say anything wrong during her interview with The Chicago Tribune. It was just said at an inappropriate time during the season, when she and her teammates are still playing.

Reese was not happy with the Chicago Sky's failure to find a point guard and to improve the team's facilities, while also calling for some changes next season. She wants to start winning, but her remarks caused tension within the organization.

Ad

The Sky suspended Reese for a half against the Las Vegas Aces before ruling her out for the rest of the game due to a back injury. She would miss the final two games of the season because of the same injury, though there are rumors that she could be traded this offseason.

Jeff Pagliocca shut down Angel Reese trade rumors

Jeff Pagliocca shut down Angel Reese trade rumors. (Photo: IMAGN)

Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca spoke to reporters after the regular season ended to discuss a variety of topics. Pagliocca was asked about Angel Reese's future with the franchise. He shut down the rumors of a possible trade, though things could change once he "hears" something differently this offseason.

Ad

"Angel is an ascending young talent in this league who's had two very, very good seasons here in Chicago," Pagliocca said, according to ESPN. "Obviously, we went through what we did. I feel like we closed the chapter on it. She spoke to her teammates. She spoke publicly.

The GM added:

"We moved on as a team. She's a special player. And I have good conversations with Angel daily, with her team daily. They're constant, and they're productive."

Reese is one of four players under contract with the Sky next season, along with Kamilla Cardoso, Maddy Westbeld and Hailey Van Lith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More