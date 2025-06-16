“Everybody breaks their slump against us”: Paige Bueckers makes frustrated admission over Dallas Wings' persistent problem amid nightmare start

While Paige Bueckers has managed to find her footing in the WNBA, the Dallas Wings as a whole continue to struggle. As the 2025 season rages on, the No. 1 pick didn't shy away from her growing frustrations.

Ad

Through her first eight appearances in the pros, Bueckers has lived up to the hype of being a top pick. She's not far removed from dropping a career-high 35 points and is averaging 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists. The only problem is that her personal success isn't yielding results for the Wings just yet.

Currently, Dallas finds themselves in last place in the WNBA standings with a 1-11 record. Their lone victory came back on May 27th in a matchup with the Connecticut Sun.

Ad

Trending

While getting shots up alone after Monday's shootaround, Paige Bueckers was heard airing out her grievances. She is flustered over the fact that the Wings have been unable to get in the win column due to rare one-off performances from opposing players.

"Everybody breaks their slump against us," Bueckers said. "People who shoot 20% shoot 50."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bueckers and the Wings will have an opportunity to end their losing streak Monday night in a Commissioner's Cup game against the Golden State Valkyries.

2-time WNBA All-Star praises Paige Bueckers after career performance

In the midst of this the Dallas Wings' current losing skid, Paige Bueckers has pulled out all the stops to try and get back in the win column. While her career night wasn't enough to land a victory, it did result in her peers singing her praises.

Ad

Facing off against the Phoenix Mercury last week, Bueckers showed why she was a high-touted top pick. In 37 minutes, she notched 35 points, six rebounds and four assists. What stood out most from Bueckers' performance was her efficiency, shooting 13-for-19 from the field and 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Paige Bueckers was a driving force for the Wings in this matchup, but Dallas was still handed a 93-80 loss. During her postgame media availability, two-time All-Star Satou Sabally was asked her thoughts on the No. 1 pick. She cited multiple areas of her game that she is impressed by while relaying her excitement about finally being in the pros.

Ad

"Paige is such a phenomenal player," Sabally said. "She can score on every single level. She can facilitate and really get in there and really plays with poise and calmness.

I'm actually happy she's with us now.

Expand Tweet

Bueckers has quickly won over the respect of her peers, but her main task remains trying to get the Wings back on track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More