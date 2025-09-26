“Everybody doesn’t have a 6’10 boyfriend”: Fever's Sydney Colson jokes about Bam Adebayo helping A’ja Wilson for historic MVP

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson picked up her fourth WNBA MVP award this season after another dominant year where she averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. With another Wilson MVP in the books, Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson quipped about how Aces star's boyfriend Bam Adebayo could have possibly helped Wilson throughout the season.

In an episode of the Unsupervised podcast on Friday, Colson joked about Wilson's relationship with the Miami Heat center, saying that not everyone in the WNBA has the luxury of having a 6-foot-10 partner to work out with.

"Everybody doesn't have a 6-foot-10 boyfriend to play one-on-one against and work out with," Colson said. (From 14:53) "Naturally, you're going to be better in the offseason, like significantly better than other people, just by who you're working out with."

Wilson and Adebayo had long been rumored to be dating in the past year, before the Aces center confirmed their relationship last April.

Adebayo has since been a constant viewer of Aces games to support Wilson this season.

Colson has been familiar with Wilson's game as he played with the Aces during their 2022 and 2023 WNBA championship runs.

This year, Colson signed with the Fever, appearing in 30 games before tearing her ACL during a game last month. He averaged 2.4 points in 13.5 minutes per game.

Both the Fever and the Aces are currently matched up in the WNBA semifinals, where the series is currently tied after two games.

Bam Adebayo is A'ja Wilson's safe space

On April, A'ja Wilson was interviewed by Cosmo Sports for a cover story, where she described her relationship with Bam Adebayo.

According to Wilson, Adebayo was her safe space, helping her in every aspect of her life, especially in basketball.

“I have an amazing boyfriend who really is my safe space," she said. "He’s truly a gift. He’s obviously in the same field, so we bounce off different things with one another to where it’s like, no, we’re not alone. He’s helped me through a lot and welcomed me to be who I’m going to be. I know he’s like, ‘I don’t know what A’ja I’m going to get today, but I’m blessed to be beside her.’”

"When you can be your true self in front of someone, in front of your partner, that’s the purest form of love. At any point if I ever need a voice to hear or just a hug, he’s always there.”

As Wilson continues to duke it out in the WNBA playoffs, Adebayo is nearing a start of a new NBA season with the Heat next month.

