  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "Everybody should be writing the story about her" - Paige Bueckers salutes Arike Ogunbowale in classy shoutout

"Everybody should be writing the story about her" - Paige Bueckers salutes Arike Ogunbowale in classy shoutout

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 29, 2025 05:42 GMT
Paige Bueckers salutes Arike Ogunbowale in classy shoutout. (Photo: IMAGN)
Paige Bueckers salutes Arike Ogunbowale in classy shoutout. (Photo: IMAGN)

Paige Bueckers gave a shoutout to teammate Arike Ogunbowale after the Dallas Wings' biggest win of the season. The Wings defeated the defending champions, the New York Liberty, 92-82 on Monday, with Ogunbowale dropping an efficient double-double.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, WNBA reporter Rob Tiongson asked Bueckers about her 20-point performance against the Liberty. Instead of talking about it, the rookie guard praised Ogunbowale for slowly coming out of her funk this season with a top-tier night.

"For me, it wasn't really about my performance," Bueckers said. "Arike's, it's about what have you done for me lately? ... I think everybody should be writing the story about her tonight. To have an efficient 20 points, 14 assists, one turnover, and just playing within the offense, playing within the flow, playing both sides of the ball."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Paige Bueckers also praised Arike Ogunbowale for turning it around since the All-Star break. Ogunbowale has been having a tough season scoring the ball, averaging just 16.0 points per game, which is a career low for the four-time WNBA All-Star.

Monday's win was the Dallas Wings' best victory of the season, improving to 8-19. They still have the second-worst record in the league, though they are likely to put up a fight every game until the end of the season.

Ad
Ad

Bueckers had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Luisa Geiselsöder added 14 points. Ogunbowale hasn't fully adjusted to not having the ball in her hands at all times during offense. It's also tough playing under a new coach, so there's going to be an adjustment period.

Paige Bueckers looking forward to future brand partnerships

Paige Bueckers looking forward to future brand partnerships. (Photo: IMAGN)
Paige Bueckers looking forward to future brand partnerships. (Photo: IMAGN)

There's no denying that Paige Bueckers is one of the most popular WNBA players in the world today. Bueckers is also a marketable athlete, and she's looking to use it to gain practical brand partnerships.

Ad
"I don't know, I guess one in the future, I'd like to have a car dealership partnership, so I don’t have to pay for a car," Bueckers told reporter Landon Buford. "I'd also love to have a real estate partnership so I wouldn't have to pay for a house. In every deal, try to get the most out of it. So, you don't have to pay for it."
Ad

Bueckers has sponsorship deals with brands such as Ally Financial, Bose, Chegg, Crocs, Dunkin', Leaf Trading Cards, Gatorade, GoArmy, Nerf, Nike and StockX.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications