"Everybody should be writing the story about her" - Paige Bueckers salutes Arike Ogunbowale in classy shoutout

Paige Bueckers gave a shoutout to teammate Arike Ogunbowale after the Dallas Wings' biggest win of the season. The Wings defeated the defending champions, the New York Liberty, 92-82 on Monday, with Ogunbowale dropping an efficient double-double.Speaking to reporters after the game, WNBA reporter Rob Tiongson asked Bueckers about her 20-point performance against the Liberty. Instead of talking about it, the rookie guard praised Ogunbowale for slowly coming out of her funk this season with a top-tier night. &quot;For me, it wasn't really about my performance,&quot; Bueckers said. &quot;Arike's, it's about what have you done for me lately? ... I think everybody should be writing the story about her tonight. To have an efficient 20 points, 14 assists, one turnover, and just playing within the offense, playing within the flow, playing both sides of the ball.&quot;Paige Bueckers also praised Arike Ogunbowale for turning it around since the All-Star break. Ogunbowale has been having a tough season scoring the ball, averaging just 16.0 points per game, which is a career low for the four-time WNBA All-Star. Monday's win was the Dallas Wings' best victory of the season, improving to 8-19. They still have the second-worst record in the league, though they are likely to put up a fight every game until the end of the season. Bueckers had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Luisa Geiselsöder added 14 points. Ogunbowale hasn't fully adjusted to not having the ball in her hands at all times during offense. It's also tough playing under a new coach, so there's going to be an adjustment period. Paige Bueckers looking forward to future brand partnershipsPaige Bueckers looking forward to future brand partnerships. (Photo: IMAGN)There's no denying that Paige Bueckers is one of the most popular WNBA players in the world today. Bueckers is also a marketable athlete, and she's looking to use it to gain practical brand partnerships. &quot;I don't know, I guess one in the future, I'd like to have a car dealership partnership, so I don’t have to pay for a car,&quot; Bueckers told reporter Landon Buford. &quot;I'd also love to have a real estate partnership so I wouldn't have to pay for a house. In every deal, try to get the most out of it. So, you don't have to pay for it.&quot;Bueckers has sponsorship deals with brands such as Ally Financial, Bose, Chegg, Crocs, Dunkin', Leaf Trading Cards, Gatorade, GoArmy, Nerf, Nike and StockX.