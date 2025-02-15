"Everyday is intoxicating": Brittney Griner bares emotions in heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to wife Cherelle

Brittney Griner is currently in Florida for the inaugural edition of the Unrivaled 3on3 tournament, but the WNBA star made it a point to share a special message with her wife Cherelle on Valentine's Day.

On Friday, Griner posted some pics of the couple spending time together on her Instagram account, and added the following message to go with the heartfelt post:

"One day is never enough to show you how much I love and appreciate who you are. You’ve showed me the right way to love and be loved! Everyday is intoxicating that i get to spend with you!❤️ Happy Valentines Day My love!"

The collection included some snaps of the couple spending time together over the years. Cherelle and Brittney Griner are seen hugging in a few of the pics. In another, the two are on an off-road four-wheeler. There was even a snap of the two on the Great Wall of China.

Brittney met her partner during their college days at Baylor University. They have been close ever since and were married in 2019.

Cherelle Griner has been with Brittney through many ups and downs in her life, including the devastating prison sentences she received after being detained in Russia in 2022 for traveling into the country with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. It was a difficult period in Brittney Griner's life, and she would've been grateful to have her partner's support.

Cherelle has been there to support Brittney during the good time as well. Last year, they were together in Paris for the Olympic Games where Brittney won the gold medal with Team USA.

Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner shares date night pics of couple

WNBA player Brittney Griner joins Poder Latinx to promote “Cabalgata to the Polls,” a horseback riding event and live Banda music to celebrate National Vote Early Day. Photo Crdit: Imagn

Brittney and Cherelle Griner were blessed with their first child in 2024, a son named Bash. Having a kid can be time consuming but the celebrity couple find ways to enjoy the occasional night out.

In December, Cherelle Griner shared a series of pics and videos of one of their “rare” date nights. The couple seemed to really enjoy themselves and Cherelle added the following caption:

"'Date Nights' with a newborn are rare 😅 lol … We thank God for our nanny because it’s so nice to be able to enjoy quality time together 🤍 My fellow parents: do you still go on dates with your honeydo?"

Brittney and Cherelle were seen donning fashionable outfits. Cherelle was seen sporting an all-black look, with brown shoes. The Atlanta Dream player went with a more casual look, choosing a white hoodie, black pants and black Converse shoes.

