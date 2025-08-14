"Everything is intentional" - Angel Reese explains the real reason behind changing signature look with announcement of her signature shoe drop

Angel Reese made a subtle change in her on-court appearance last month, ditching the full leg sleeve she has worn since her collegiate days. She said that it was intentional, as her first-ever signature shoe is set to drop in September.Reese acknowledged the change in her look, but assured fans that they would know why on Sept. 18. It's the day her Reebok Angel Reese 1s will debut.&quot;oh &amp; remember when yall kept asking why I don’t wear the full leg sleeve anymore? everything is INTENTIONAL. nomore cutting them sleeves baby 😭🤭🤏🏽SEPTEMBER 18TH,&quot; Reese tweeted on Thursday.Reese's announcement came following her debut on the cover of the WNBA edition of NBA 2k26.Reese's first shoe will have three colorways: Diamond Dust, Mebounds and Receipts Ready. It's priced at $120 and will be available on Reebok's website and some retail stores.Reese became a two-time All-Star this year in just her second season in the league. She is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Chicago Sky.However, she suffered a back injury, which has sidelined her in the Sky's last six games.Angel Reese gets real about having her first signature sneakersAngel Reese got candid in a recent interview about having her first-ever signature shoe line. She felt blessed in becoming one of the few women's basketball players to get a signature sneaker.&quot;It’s great,&quot; Reese said on Thursday, via Elle. &quot;It’s a blessing. I don’t know when the perfect time would be, because so many great things are happening at once all the time for me.&quot;She also addressed why her shoe will be released earlier, as it was supposed to be available in 2026.&quot;I know fans have been wondering and asking about it,&quot; Reese said. &quot;And I know it was supposed to come in 2026, but I thought, why not now? Why not year two? Why not be able to wear my shoe while I’m playing and striving for great things? Being able to have the support that I have right now with the fans is really important to me, and I’m trying to maximize everything while I can.&quot;While fans await its release, Reese remains a spectator for the Sky. However, they are aiming to end the season on a high note with just a few games remaining.