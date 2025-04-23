Ex-Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson's husband Devin Cannady pours his heart out in loving message for WNBA star

Former Indiana Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson and her husband Devin Cannady celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 22. Cannady dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to his wife, garnering over thousands of likes within a few hours of uploading.

Cannady shared a series of wholesome photos with Samuelson and their daughter Aliya.

“Another year down in this life together. Here’s to forever and the memories we will continue to make along the way,” the caption read.

The power couple in the basketball world received blessings from several well-wishers as the comment section was filled with fans adding heart emojis and congratulating the two.

“Beautiful family ❤️,” a user wrote.

“Love to see it ❤️,” another user commented.

“Love these—all adorable, all ages!❤️,” @pdonohue46 said.

“Wow, what sweet precious family photos and memories❤️,” @cindy.coll52 wrote.

“Happy Anniversary to you both. Love ❤️ you,” @misnerandrea commented.

Credits: Instagram (@devin_cannady3, @katielou33)

Katie Lou Samuelson has been a professional WNBA player since 2019, representing five teams across five different seasons. She last played for the Indiana Fever after taking a maternity leave in 2023, averaging a modest 4.3 ppg and 2.3 RPG. She signed with the Seattle Storm in February.

Devin Cannady is also a professional basketball player, representing the Greek Basket League’s Panionios B.C. as a point guard. His side’s campaign has come to an end following a loss against Olympiacos B.C. in the quarter-finals.

Katie Lou Samuelson's Valentine's Day answer had blown up on social media

Earlier this February, during the inaugural season of Unrivaled, players were asked light-hearted Valentine’s Day-themed questions by media personnel from The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. During this interview, Katie Lou Samuelson gave an unexpected response when asked who would make the "worst Valentine."

“Maybe myself because my only Valentine, right now, is my daughter,” the Phantom B.C. player said.

It is possible that Samuelson's comments meant that her daughter was her only physical Valentine, as Cannady was playing in Greece at that point.

While fans were in awe of Samuelson’s answer, many others couldn’t help but notice the obvious—no mention of her husband, Devin Cannady. This sparked concern among some followers, who began speculating about the state of their relationship.

Samuelson briefly deactivated her Instagram account following the interview. Meanwhile, Cannady switched his account to private, making things even more worrisome.

However, with the anniversary posts, it looks like fans were just unnecessarily worried about the couple.

