Ex-Fever guard Erica Wheeler drops 3-word reaction to Sabrina Ionescu's physical play with Filipino star stealing the spotlight at Asia Tour

Sabrina Ionescu may be on an Asia Tour to promote the release of her new signature shoe, the Titan x Nike Sabrina 2, but that doesn't mean the WNBA champion left her competitive spirit at home.

Ad

Whether it's a finals game or a celeberity game in Manilla, Ionescu remained the same player as her physciallity went front and center and stole the spotlight when she got into it with Filipino rising star Kieffer Alas heading down the lane.

Alas is a high school standout who used his defense to frustrate the New York Liberty guard, prompting her to throw a hard shoulder into him. She then followed by throwing the ball into his chest once the whistle blew. It's safe to say, the WNBA is all too used to this physical play of Ionescu as former Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler reacted on social media.

Ad

Trending

"Yaaaa let'em knowwwww," she posted on Wednesday.

Erica Wheeler reacts to Sabrina Ionescu's physical play.

Wheeler, who recently signed a deal with the Seattle Storm after one year of backing up Caitlin Clark, understands firsthand what it's like to battle with the Liberty star.

Ad

Sabrina Ionescu continues busy offseason

Sabrina Ionescu has been busy this offseason. After helping lead the New York Liberty to their first championship with a 3-2 series victory over the Minnesota Lynx, the three-time All-WNBA player went on to play for Phantom BC in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, a three-on-three league created by teammate Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

Ionescu is now in the middle of a three-stop Nike Asia Tour with events in Manila, Guangzhou and Hong Kong. According to Nike, the intention of the tour is for the brand athlete to share her message of inspiration and strength to the international basketball community.

Ad

“I’m excited to connect with basketball fans across Manila, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, especially young hoopers. You can feel their passion for the game, even from New York,” Sabrina said at the announcement of the tour. “Together, we will celebrate the game, and I hope we inspire each other to achieve our dreams with dedication, commitment and hard work.”

Along the stops, she will be hosting youth basketball clinics, experiencing the streetball culture of China, visiting schools and unveiling a new Girls Got Game Basketball court at Sacred Heart Academy in Santa Maria, Bulacan. Ionescu's last stop will see her attend the Nike All Hong Kong Schools Jing Ying Basketball Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback