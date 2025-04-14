Ex-NBA champion sparks debate with major question ahead of 2025 WNBA draft

Former NBA player and part-time basketball analyst Antoine Walker asked a major question on social media ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft. Walker's curiosity sparked a debate that might get some people heated. Nevertheless, it seemed like a genuine question from the one-time NBA champion.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Walker asked his followers why no ex-NBA players are covering the WNBA. He then followed it up by pointing to some former WNBA players, who are analyzing and giving their opinions about the NBA on national television.

"Can somebody explain why there aren’t any ex-NBA players covering WNBA? But there are ex-women's basketball players covering the NBA?" Walker tweeted.

Antoine Walker's question sparked a small debate, with different points of view on why no former NBA players are covering the WNBA. Some thought that it's a step down, while others explain that they might not be knowledgeable enough about women's basketball to discuss it.

Some of the current female NBA analysts on ESPN include Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica McNutt and Chiney Ogwumike. Duncan is a journalist by trade, while Carter and McNutt played college basketball at Tennessee and Georgetown, respectively.

Ogwumike spent seven seasons in the WNBA before transitioning to broadcasting. They were hired by ESPN because they were qualified, but Walker's question still stands.

And to answer that question, there are a couple of male WNBA analysts on local airwaves. Stephen Bardo is a three-year NBA veteran who covers the Chicago Sky. Awvee Storey also played three years in the league before a short stint as an assistant coach for the Connecticut Sun. He's an analyst for the Sky like Bardo.

2025 WNBA Draft scheduled for Monday in New York

2025 WNBA Draft schedule for Monday in New York. (Photo: GETTY)

Despite the lack of social media content surrounding the WNBA Draft, it's still a must-watch event for basketball fans. Paige Bueckers is expected to get drafted by the Dallas Wings with the first overall pick.

Bueckers will be the new face of the city, clamoring for a fresh basketball start after the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February. The Seattle Storm have the second pick and are rumored to be taking French prospect Dominique Malonga.

Other prospects expected to be taken in the Top 10 include Sonia Cintron, Kiki Iriafen, Saniya Rivers, Shyanne Sellers, Aneesah Morrow, Juste Jocyte, Aziaha James and Te-Hina Paopao. Players like Georgia Amoore and Hailey Van Lith could also sneak in depending on how the first few selections go.

The 2025 WNBA Draft is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be held at The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York. The draft will be televised nationally on ESPN, while fans in Canada can catch it on TSN.

