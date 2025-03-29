Ex-NBA player’s “black villain” claim about Paige Bueckers draws rebuttal from reporter: "Caitlin Clark led the country in scoring AND assists"

Former NBA player Etan Thomas made a controversial claim in an article about UConn’s Paige Bueckers. Thomas claimed that “White America” isn’t treating Bueckers the same way it did Caitlin Clark during her time in college. The former NBA center claimed that the reason behind this is her support for black women in basketball.

He also claimed that Buckers lacks coverage because she lacks a “black villain” to compete. Thomas cited Clark and Angel Reese’s example to make his point.

Reporter John Sears caught wind of Thomas’s words and gave a strong rebuttal, refuting all the claims that Etan made:

“Or, hear me out ... Maybe because she's not as good? Clark led the country in scoring and assists. Bueckers is 31st in scoring, 53rd in assists. Clark took IOWA to back-to-back title games, Iowa ... Bueckers is just another great player at UConn, we've seen it before,” Sears tweeted on Friday.

Upon closer inspection, Sears’ claims about the difference between Clark and Paige Bueckers seem accurate. Clark averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game in 139 games for Iowa. Meanwhile, Bueckers averaged 19.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 4.8 apg in her 119 appearances for the UConn Huskies.

Furthermore, Clark played for Iowa, a team that can be described as the underdogs, which made it easier for the masses to cheer her on. Meanwhile, Bueckers plays for the Huskies, a roster that is better than most women’s basketball teams in college.

While Paige is undoubtedly a great player, her talent can't be measured until she steps into the WNBA.

Paige Bueckers on being there for college rival JuJu Watkins following her ACL injury

JuJu Watkins tore her ACL in the first quarter of Monday's USC vs. Mississippi State game. Only a few can relate to her pain, as knee injuries are one of the most devastating things that an athlete can go through. Among those who understand is UConn’s Paige Bueckers.

Buckers also tore her ACL ahead of the 2023-2024 season and was sidelined for an entire year. She spoke after her team’s practice on Friday, explaining how she plans on being there for Watkins.

“I reached out to her, just offering my support, my prayers, and just letting her know that we’ve exchanged numbers now, so we are locked in, and whatever she needs, mentally, physically," Bueckers said. "(If) She needs to vent, ask questions.”

Luckily for Watkins, she will not be eligible for the WNBA draft until 2027. So, she has enough time to recover and get up to speed. Hopefully, Bueckers’ support will help Watkins capture her best form.

