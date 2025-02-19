Ex-Sky Chennedy Carter puts the offseason stat sheet on notice with eye-catching numbers

Former Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter is making waves in China this offseason. She signed with Wuhan Shengfan in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) and has been dominating the court.

Ad

She didn’t fail to put the basketball world on notice of her performance in the WCBA. On Wednesday, Carter took to Instagram to share her impressive stat sheet, which revealed that she leads the WCBA in points, assists and steals per game.

Chennedy Carter assists per game stat sheet/Instagram

Chennedy Carter points per game stat sheet/Instagram

Chennedy Carter steals per game stat sheet/Instagram

She is currently averaging 32.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game, and has led her team to several victories.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, her stellar performance was briefly interrupted by a sternum contusion she suffered during a game against Henan Phoenix. Carter experienced rib pain and breathing difficulties, but fortunately, she's been recovering under daily observation.

The 26-year-old parted ways with the Chicago Sky after an impressive 2024 season where she averaged 17.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.7% from the field. The Sky chose not to extend a qualifying offer to Carter.

This decision wasn't entirely surprising, given the Sky's plan to build around Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, and Carter's inconsistent shooting from beyond the arc. Despite her departure from the Sky, Carter expressed her appreciation for her time in Chicago, calling it "bittersweet."

Ad

Chennedy Carter’s lack of offer from Sky revealed by GM

Chennedy Carter became an unrestricted free agent after the Chicago Sky declined to extend a qualifying offer to her. The move came as a surprise, given Carter's impressive performance last season where she led the team in scoring with 17.5 points per game.

Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca addressed the decision, although the specific reasons for not re-signing Carter were not disclosed.

Ad

“Chennedy had an incredible season for us last year,” Pagliocca said to the Sun-Times. “She’s extremely talented and is a player that can impact the game at the highest level in our league. We absolutely appreciate all she did for our team last year.

"However, we’ve made changes to our staff and will make changes to our roster. Those changes impact Chennedy’s fit on the team, so we wanted to give her the best opportunity as a free agent.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Sky had until Jan. 21 to extend a qualifying offer to Carter, but the deadline passed without one being put forward. Instead, the team extended qualifying offers to Dana Evans, Michaela Onyenwere and Nikolina Milic.

According to previous reports, concerns about Carter's impact on the team's locker room may have contributed to the decision not to bring her back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback