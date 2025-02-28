Ex-Sky Chennedy Carter's heroics on display yet again with 52-point explosion in Wuhan’s stunning playoff win

Chennedy Carter has had a rough time in the WNBA as of late, being one of the last stars left in the free agent market after an ugly breakup with the Chicago Sky. She's not letting her struggles affect her offseason play though, as she and Wuhan upset Shanxi Xing Rui 88-86. Carter led the way for her team, dropping 52 points en route to a win.

Ad

Chennedy Carter celebrated the win on social media, where she hyped up both herself and her team after her stellar performance. Despite having a strong season, finishing with a record of 26-6, Carter and Wuhan weren't expected to win their first playoff game against Shanxi Xing Rui. However, a career performance from their leading scorer propelled Wuhan to the win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chennedy Carter has been the best scorer in the WCBA this season by far, averaging 32 points per game in the 24 she has played with the team this season. That average puts her almost nine points per game ahead of second place, who is Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen at 23.4 points per game.

With the growing popularity of Athletes United and Unrivaled in the US, most WNBA players choose to stay in the country over the offseason as they look for ways to work on their craft and improve. Chennedy Carter is one of the few who still choose to go overseas, having played in the WCBA for two seasons, along with two stints in Turkey's professional league.

Ad

Carter's choice to play overseas gives her a chance to recoup some of her value after her reputation was tarnished throughout last season. She and Chicago Sky management were at odds throughout the year, which might have played a part in why the team just missed out on postseason contention. After declining to offer her a qualifying offer in free agency, the Sky have moved on.

Which team could add Chennedy Carter before the WNBA regular season?

Despite not being as attractive as some of the other free agents in this year's class, Carter's scoring ability is undeniable. Over four seasons in the WNBA, Chennedy Carter has averaged 14.6 points per game while providing efficient shooting and good perimeter defense.

Ad

Multiple teams looking for another guard have emerged as destinations for Carter as the WNBA season approaches, including the Golden State Valkyries and Connecticut Sun. Both teams are transitioning, whether it's entering their first season of existence to rebounding from losing their entire starting five from last year.

In either scenario, Carter can enter as a veteran scoring threat who can help lead the team into the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback