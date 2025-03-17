"Example of why she’s not the face of the WNBA": Fans heavily criticise A'ja Wilson links up with controversial friend Michael McManus at Nike launch

WNBA fans online criticized A'ja Wilson after the LV Aces star was seen linking up with Michael McManus. On Sunday, the reigning WNBA MVP attended a promotional event for her signature Nike sneakers, the A'One.

Ad

During the event, she met up with the McManus who is also known as "Deloris" on social media. The controversial figure is known for cyberbullying black women and WNBA athletes online. McManus shared pictures with the LV Aces star on his Instagram and his stories.

The fans online shared screenshots of the Instagram stories and posts and heavily criticized A'ja Wilson for having a connection with McManus. One fan used her connection with the controversial figure as a reason to disregard Wilson as the face of the WNBA.

Ad

Trending

"This an example of why she’s not the face of the WNBA."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans joined the rally and expressed similar sentiments in the comments.

"This abuser also made vile claims and openly attacks other WNBA players. He was proud of cyberbullying Sabrina," one fan said.

"They want Caitlin Clark to call out people using her name to spew racist, misogynistic takes, even though she's not affiliated with them. However, the current league MVP is being friendly with a known child abuser and an internet degenerate. The double standard is crazy," another fan said.

Ad

"She's still associating herself with a child abuser, which is not surprising considering the tweets she made about Rihanna. I will not be surprised if she's the one using him to attack her colleagues she feels threatened by, especially Angel, Phee, Sabrina, etc," another fan said.

One fan mentioned McManus' comments about Angel Reese where he had told the Sky star to stay in the gym.

Ad

"He talk crazy abt angel every chance he get this weird ngl"

Expand Tweet

Ad

".... she's ruining her own brand herself," another fan said.

During the promotional event, A'ja Wilson participated in the first sale of her signature sneaker. Later, she subtly addressed criticism of her connection with the controversial man.

Details of the Michael Mcmanus controversy and A'ja Wilson's cryptic response to her friendship with the controversial star

Michael McManus found himself on the bad side of the internet after a man named Michael Ramsford summarised his cyberbullying posts and shared its screenshots on X. Moreover, in another thread on the same post, Ramsford provided screenshots from an article confirming child abuse charges against the controversial figure.

Ad

A'ja Wilson, on the other hand, addressed the criticism she received on her connection with McManus on her Threads account. On Sunday, she summarized her thoughts in a post.

"Imma say this and then I’m out cause my lil yea yea said don’t comment on stupidity ( I can’t help it 😂) buttttt if I strongly disliked someone or something soooooo bad I wouldn’t spend a pinch of time engaging in it but that’s just me and I understand we are alllll different 🤭😂 Okie dokie I’m done lolol be blessed yall 💖" Wilson posted.

Ad

A'ja Wilson passed on the opportunity to play in the Unrivaled league with her peers as she has been focusing on the promotion of her signature sneaker while preparing for the new WNBA season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback