"EXILED": Fans react as Sedona Prince signs with Al Riyadi after going undrafted in WNBA

Every team passed on Sedona Prince during the 2025 WNBA draft. The former TCU star, projected to be a second-rounder, also reportedly failed to get an offer to play as an undrafted rookie. Prince took her talents to Beirut to play for Al Riyadi and continue her basketball career.

Fans promptly reacted to the news of Prince playing overseas following her fall from the WNBA draft:

“EXILED”

One fan said:

“Gone from hope you know Chinese to Arabic”

Another fan added:

“that’s the best she’s getting with that reputation. She’s lucky”

@enrico_marquez continued:

“@WNBA shame on you for blacklisting talent”

@spizy_nugget commented:

“Sedona Prince joining Al Riyadi was not on my bingo cards for this year”

Prince shot to fame in 2021 when she shared a video showing the inequalities between the training rooms of men’s and women’s basketball players. The clip became viral and prompted the reactions of NBA and WNBA players. Present and former athletes also called out the NCAA for the disparity shown by Prince in the video.

The former Horned Frog, who led her school to an Elite Eight appearance this year, had off-court issues that could have contributed to her fall. She has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by former partners. Although she was not charged, the allegations were likely red flags WNBA teams could not ignore.

Sedona Prince had a solid debut for Al Riyadi

Sedona Prince promptly showed why Al Riyadi signed her to a contract. The 6-foot-7 center debuted on Monday against Club Beirut and contributed 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes. With her output off the bench, her team won 93-53.

Al Riyadi faced stiff resistance against Club Beirut in the rematch. After a seesaw game, Prince’s team won 71-66. The former TCU star finished the game with 10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals. Following the win, Prince and Co. are a win away from earning a ticket to the championship game.

Sedona Prince could not make it to the WNBA. She is now making waves as one of the best women’s basketball players in Lebanon.

