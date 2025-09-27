  • home icon
  • "F**king malpractice": Citing Napheesa Collier's injury, Cheryl Reeve tears into Cathy Englebert's decision on Game 3 officials

"F**king malpractice": Citing Napheesa Collier's injury, Cheryl Reeve tears into Cathy Englebert's decision on Game 3 officials

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 27, 2025 05:03 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve lit up the referees after star player Napheesa Collier went down without a foul late in Game 3 on Friday. With the Lynx trailing, Collier drove to the basket before Phoenix Mercury All-Star Alyssa Thomas cut off her path to come away with the game-sealing steal. Reeve was ejected after confronting one of the officials.

After the game, Reeve did not answer questions from reporters but ripped the officiating (via Underdog WNBA):

"One of the best players in our league shot zero free throws. She had five fouls. ... She got her shoulder pulled out, and finished the game with her leg being taken out and probably has a fracture.
"The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those 3 people semifinals playoff worthy, is f**king malpractice."
Napheesa Collier ended the night with 17 points behind 8-for-15 shooting, including 1-for-3 from deep. Despite playing 37 minutes and being the home team's top priority on defense, Collier did not attempt one free throw.

Phoenix went 18-for-22 from the free-throw line while Minnesota shot 10-for-11. The disparity in free-throw attempts was crucial in the Mercury's 84-76 win in Game 3 for a 2-1 series lead.

The Lynx called a timeout to regroup after Thomas scored an uncontested layup. Minnesota finished the game without the ejected Cheryl Reeve and Napheesa Collier, who limped to the locker room.

Isaac Barnett, Randy Richardson and Jenna Reneau were the referees Reeve blasted in her postgame conference.

Cheryl Reeve calls for "change of leadership" after blasting Game 3 officiating

After enumerating what Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier had to go through in Game 3, Cheryl Reeve went after league officials.

"If this is what the league wants, okay. But, I wanna call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. It's bad for the game."
Reeve isn't the first to complain about the officiating this season. Multiple players have blasted some referees for the way they called the game. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese urged the WNBA early in the season for the officiating "to be fixed." Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was fined twice for criticizing the referees.

Cheryl Reeve jumped on that train after the Minnesota Lynx lost in Game 3 to the Phoenix Mercury.

Edited by Michael Macasero
