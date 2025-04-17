Fact Check: Is Angel Reese going to space? Examining viral post after Blue Origin success

A viral post stating that 2024 WNBA All-Star Angel Reese is going into space is circulating on X. According to the post, the Chicago Sky forward is part of the next star-studded crew that Blue Origin will send into space. Aside from Reese, the post also named five other people.

The post named Reese, Tom Cruise, Kendall Jenner, Druski and Jameis Winston. They are supposedly going to fly into space next month.

While the post might seem convincing, it is not factual. Angel Reese and the five other people listed with her are not flying into space in May 2025.

The account that posted it, '@DailyNoud,' is a parody page of the legitimate news source, '@DailyLoud.' Additionally, it is stated on the page's bio that any of the posts they make are fake.

Despite this being clearly stated, some people still fell for the post. One person who re-posted it was even featured by @DailyNoud for being "#nouded."

The parody post involving Reese comes after Blue Origin successfully conducted a space trip with high-profile individuals. NS-31 was launched on Monday with a crew that included Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and Katy Perry.

Reebok and Angel Reese tease an upcoming collaboration with a promo video

Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese and sports apparel brand Reebok have been linked since her playing days at LSU. Reebok was among the many brands with which Reese had a NIL deal with and their partnership continues today.

Reebok dropped a short promo video starring Reese on their Instagram page. The clip featured Reese wearing women's activewear as well as a pair of sneakers. It also included a caption to further pique the fans' interest.

"Angel Reese doesn’t just play the game—she owns it," the post said. "On the court, she’s all grit. Off the court, she’s all glam. Now, she’s bringing that same energy to Reebok. Stay tuned—something legendary is coming."

The same items that Reese is wearing in the promo video have also made an appearance on Reebok's website. The site shows a bralette, bike shorts, track jacket, pants, hoodie, tee and basketball shorts. These items range from $40-85.

Additionally, three different pairs of shoes are also available. The Reebok x Angel Reese "Shaqnosis" is listed at $150, the Premiere Road Plus VI is listed at $110 and the Women's Club C Bulc shoes are priced at $100. A kid's version of the Club Cs are also available at $70.

According to the website, all these items will become available for sale on May 1, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET. It is unclear if these are all the items that will be sold under this collection or if more will be added before launch.

