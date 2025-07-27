  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Breanna Stewart
  • "Faking injury is crazy" - WNBA fans erupt as Breanna Stewart avoids serious injury yet ruled out for Liberty's 4-game road swing

"Faking injury is crazy" - WNBA fans erupt as Breanna Stewart avoids serious injury yet ruled out for Liberty's 4-game road swing

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 27, 2025 21:32 GMT
2024 Commissioner
WNBA fans erupt as Breanna Stewart avoids serious injury yet ruled out for Liberty's 4-game road swing. (Image Source: Getty)

Breanna Stewart worried Liberty fans after she left Saturday's game against the LA Sparks in the first quarter. With 6:33 remaining, Stewart went to the locker room after hopping on her left foot for a few steps. She did not return, and the Liberty narrowly lost 101-99 to the visiting team.

Ad

Fans were concerned about Stewie's health. However, on Sunday, Underdog WNBA reported on X that Breanna Stewart avoided a serious injury. While the first half of the game brought relief, the second half left many upset.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Liberty has decided to rest their star forward for the upcoming four away games. Stewie will travel with the team, but her chances of playing are very slim as the team prioritizes her health. Some fans didn't agree with this decision and took to the comments section to share their opinions.

"Faking injury is crazy," one fan said.
Ad
"We know FanDuel made the call it’s ok," another fan said.
"So we can all agree that Breanna Stewart is gambling right? Just want to make sure we’re all on the same page," another fan said.

One fan requested an investigation into Stewie for missing the game.

"Broo Breanna Stewart needs to be investigated bro she can’t keep getting away with this man…" the fan commented.
Ad
"Breanna Stewart can go to hell," another fan said.
"Breanna Stewart forever banned bro wtf. That’s back to back games she’s sold," another fan said.

With Stewie out for the next four games, the Liberty will need to adjust their game plan and rotations. They are currently the second-best team in the WNBA standings with a 17-7 record.

Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich explains the vital role Breanna Stewart plays for the defending champions

Stewie played a significant role in helping the New York Liberty lift their first-ever championship last season. She was arguably the best player on her team and a top-five player in the league last season.

Ad

So when she left for the locker room against the Sparks on Friday, it was hard for her team to keep up with the opponents and secure a win without her. After the disappointing loss, Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich attended the post-game conference and explained the important role her fellow forward plays for her team.

"She’s just such a big part of our offense and defense, and I feel like you could really feel it on the defensive end,” Fiebich said. “She’s so versatile. She’s pressuring the ball. She can switch. She can guard anybody on the floor, and I feel like we missed that today a little bit. And also on the offense, she gives us a lot.

The Liberty will start their four-game road trip on Monday. They will take on the Dallas Wings as their first opponents.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications