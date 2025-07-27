"Faking injury is crazy" - WNBA fans erupt as Breanna Stewart avoids serious injury yet ruled out for Liberty's 4-game road swing

Breanna Stewart worried Liberty fans after she left Saturday's game against the LA Sparks in the first quarter. With 6:33 remaining, Stewart went to the locker room after hopping on her left foot for a few steps. She did not return, and the Liberty narrowly lost 101-99 to the visiting team. Fans were concerned about Stewie's health. However, on Sunday, Underdog WNBA reported on X that Breanna Stewart avoided a serious injury. While the first half of the game brought relief, the second half left many upset.The Liberty has decided to rest their star forward for the upcoming four away games. Stewie will travel with the team, but her chances of playing are very slim as the team prioritizes her health. Some fans didn't agree with this decision and took to the comments section to share their opinions.&quot;Faking injury is crazy,&quot; one fan said.&quot;We know FanDuel made the call it’s ok,&quot; another fan said.&quot;So we can all agree that Breanna Stewart is gambling right? Just want to make sure we’re all on the same page,&quot; another fan said.One fan requested an investigation into Stewie for missing the game.&quot;Broo Breanna Stewart needs to be investigated bro she can’t keep getting away with this man…&quot; the fan commented.&quot;Breanna Stewart can go to hell,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Breanna Stewart forever banned bro wtf. That’s back to back games she’s sold,&quot; another fan said.With Stewie out for the next four games, the Liberty will need to adjust their game plan and rotations. They are currently the second-best team in the WNBA standings with a 17-7 record.Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich explains the vital role Breanna Stewart plays for the defending championsStewie played a significant role in helping the New York Liberty lift their first-ever championship last season. She was arguably the best player on her team and a top-five player in the league last season.So when she left for the locker room against the Sparks on Friday, it was hard for her team to keep up with the opponents and secure a win without her. After the disappointing loss, Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich attended the post-game conference and explained the important role her fellow forward plays for her team.&quot;She’s just such a big part of our offense and defense, and I feel like you could really feel it on the defensive end,” Fiebich said. “She’s so versatile. She’s pressuring the ball. She can switch. She can guard anybody on the floor, and I feel like we missed that today a little bit. And also on the offense, she gives us a lot.The Liberty will start their four-game road trip on Monday. They will take on the Dallas Wings as their first opponents.