"Fan was invited to Britney Griner's postgame party" - Jason Whitlock sounds off after shocking dildo incident at WNBA game in Atlanta

The WNBA is trending for the wrong reasons again on Tuesday after an incident during the game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries. A fan threw a green dildo late in the game, prompting a stoppage in a very close contest. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock had to react to the incident, even taking a shot at Dream star Brittney Griner.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Whitlock was shocked that the WNBA broadcast showed the dildo on the court. The commentators were pretty aghast by the quick snippet, as well as many fans online who managed to screenshot it for everyone to see for eternity. The controversial sports columnist joked about it while taking a shot at Griner. He even had to bring up the league's propensity to throw out fans, alluding to a fan recently getting ejected from the game in Washington, D.C., for making fun of Kahleah Copper's wig getting snatched. &quot;Bet every dime I own the fan was invited to Britney Griner's postgame party. WNBA set off Amber alerts trying to identify this &quot;passionate&quot; fan,&quot; Whitlock tweeted. While the incident has become an entertaining viral meme on social media, it's another bad look for the WNBA. Things might not have gotten bad if the broadcast hadn't shown the green dildo on the floor.The incident also took away the eyes from a very good game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries. With the game tied at 75, Cecilia Zandalasini hit the game-winning jumpshot with three seconds left in the fourth quarter. Brittney Griner had a chance to force overtime, but her turnaround jumper was off the mark to give the Valkyries a well-earned 77-75 victory. Zandalasini finished with 18 points off the bench, which was her career high. Carla Leite was a spark plug off the bench again, finishing with 12 points in 18 minutes. WNBA's night got more chaotic at LA Sparks-Las Vegas Aces gameWhile the green dildo in Atlanta has taken over social media, there was another chaotic incident in Los Angeles. Sparky, the Sparks' mascot, was taken out by a performer doing backflips. Sparky was just fine, though he had to get a &quot;bandaid&quot; for his head injury. It's also not the first halftime show of the season that ended badly. The legendary Red Panda suffered a hand injury when she accidentally fell off her unicycle during the halftime show of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final.