“Fanning these flames for Caitlin Clark white grievance mob”: Etan Thomas rips RG3 for reigniting Angel Reese hate narrative

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 11, 2025 18:10 GMT
Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Etan Thomas rips RG3 for reigniting Angel Reese hate narrative. (Image Source: Getty)

Former Wizards player Etan Thomas accused Robert Griffin III of fueling hate against Angel Reese with an X (formerly Twitter) post. On Thursday, Griffin shared the cover image for the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26 with Angel Reese as the cover star.

In the caption for his post, Griffin shared a big message talking about racism having no place in this world. He called out the people who made racial comments against the Chicago Sky star and suggested that the fans keep the Caitlin Clark vs Reese rivalry limited to the court.

However, Etan Thomas was not a big fan of Griffin's big speech. He reshared the former quarterback's post and accused him of fanning the racial discrimination fire even more.

"You couldn't just say it was racism, terrible and disgusting and leave it at that? Why would you feel the need to continue this narrative about Angel Reese hating Caitlin Clark ? Why even bring that up? You're enjoying fanning these flames for the Caitlin Clark white grievance mob. You know exactly what you're doing, it's just disappointing that you keep doing it," Thomas said in his repost.
As of yet, Griffin has not responded to Thomas' bold statements and has decided to remain silent.

Etan Thomas calls out Angel Reese's critics as the Sky star continued to break records

On Monday, Etan Thomas defended Angel Reese through an Instagram post. The former Wizards player called out the Sky star's critics and haters after she etched her name in the history books.

In her recent string of regular-season games, Reese has continued to showcase her rebounding excellence. In her team's 80-75 loss against the Lynx on Monday, the Sky star became the first player in the league's history to record 5 consecutive games with 15 or more rebounds.

Thomas expressed his thoughts on Instagram shortly after the Sky's disappointing loss.

"The #AngelReese hate should be studied. She just made #WNBA history again, this time as the first player to have 15+ rebounds in 5 straight games, but watch the hate continue. Tells you it’s not about basketball," he wrote.
Reese extended her rebounding streak to six games in an 81-79 loss against the Mystics on Tuesday. However, her streak came to an end in her team's 87-76 win against the Dallas Wings on Thursday. Reese is currently leading the league in rebounding this season with 12.8 boards per game.

