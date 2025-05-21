Fans debate MVP A'ja Wilson's supposedly preferential treatment by referees in the paint: "Crazy whistle"

Through the first two games of the season, A'ja Wilson looks to be picking up right where she left off last year. As she continues to be one of the league's most dominant forces, fans gave their thoughts on one key area of her game.

Ad

In the NBA, it is not uncommon for top talents to receive "superstar treatment" when it comes to the officials. This typically means being more prone to getting foul calls, resulting in an inflated number of free-throw attempts. Following opening weekend of the 2025 campaign, WNBA fans feel the same thing is happening with Wilson.

On Wednesday morning, a discussion broke out on Reddit regarding A'ja Wilson and her free-throw attempts. This comes on the heels of her getting to the line 12 times in the Las Vegas Aces' blowout win over the Connecticut Sun. Many fans agreed that the three-time MVP gets special superstar treatment.

Ad

Trending

Reaction No. 1

Reaction No. 2

Reaction No. 3

Reaction No. 4

Though it's an incredibly small sample size, Wilson is currently averaging 10 free-throw attempts per game. If she keeps this pace, it will mark a new career-high for her by a wide margin. As of now, her highest average for a season is 7.5 free-throw attempts per game, and that came all the way back in her rookie season.

Ad

A'ja Wilson climbs all-time list with dominant showing vs. Connecticut Sun

Following a loss to the New York Liberty in their regular-season opener, A'ja Wilson and the Aces got back on track Tuesday night. They secure an 87-62 victory over the Sun to get in the win column for the first time this year.

As expected, Wilson played a key role in Las Vegas taking home the win. She shined on both ends of the floor, ending the night with 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Ad

While discourse has broken out among fans regarding her free throws, A'ja Wilson achieved a notable feat with her performance Tuesday. With her two blocks, she has now moved to 11th all-time in that category.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 229 career games, Wilson has racked up 444 total blocks. With the season just getting underway, she has an opportunity to climb multiple spots in the coming months. It won't be long before she's in the top 10, as she only trails Elizabeth Williams by two at the moment.

Coming off a 2024 season that was nothing short of dominant, Wilson continues to propel herself to all-time great status.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More