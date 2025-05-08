Fans hyped about Sue Bird being announced as Team USA Director: "End of politics being played with selections"

On Thursday, on X, formerly Twitter, USA Basketball announced that Sue Bird will be the first managing director of its national women's basketball team. Bird is one of the greatest female basketball players, and the community is excited to have her as the managing director.

USA Basketball also shared Bird's key responsibilities in the caption of a separate repost.

"An 11x USA Basketball gold medalist, @S10Bird will now be responsible for identifying the 🇺🇸 #USABWNT coaching staff & players for major international competitions," the tweet read.

Fans were happy to hear the news and dropped in the post's comment section to express their thoughts.

Others joined the bandwagon and congratulated the Storm legend on getting the job.

"Congratulations Sue………. you deserve this and definitely the best candidate," one fan tweeted.

"Why just the Women? How about all of USA basketball," another fan tweeted.

"Good an overhaul was needed. I’m happy to see something is being done. We almost lost to France. Other countries are getting stronger every year and the US had poor leadership," another fan tweeted.

One fan wrote that they wanted to see Caitlin Clark in the 2028 USA Women's National Basketball Team after Sue Bird assumed control.

"Queen CC will definitely be on the 2028 Olympic Team. I know they mad," the fan tweeted.

Bird played for the Seattle Storm for two decades and had an illustrious career. She won four championships and 13 All-Star nominations. Internationally, she won five Olympic gold medals with the women's national basketball team.

Sue Bird shares her thoughts on assuming new role in USA Basketball

On Thursday, the Storm legend attended a press conference in New York City and, in one segment, expressed her thoughts on her new role in the U.S.A.'s international basketball governing body.

"I wasn't really super interested, going back a couple years, it wasn't something that I thought I was ready for," Bird said to reporters.

"I had just retired ... as my retirement has played out, I have been in different 'rooms' in the sport, talking to people, talking with Grant Hill. I loved being a part of USA Basketball as a player, but [with this] I felt an excitement that I hadn't felt in a while."

The USA women's national basketball team secured a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating France 67–66. However, there was a buzz in the community for the exclusion of Caitlin Clark from the lineup. Hopefully, Bird's appointment will ensure that the best players get to don the U.S.A. jersey at international tournaments.

