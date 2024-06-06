Fans infuriated after Chennedy Carter allegedly subjected to harassment outside Sky hotel: "Can you dweebs stop being weird with these ladies?!"

The WNBA is grappling with multiple controversies, and on Wednesday, Chicago Sky players voiced their concerns after a teammate, later identified by Yahoo Sports as Chennedy Carter, was harassed outside their hotel.

Rookie Angel Reese first reported that someone had approached their hotel and harassed her teammate by putting a camera in her face as she stepped off the team bus. Isabelle Harrison and Michaela Onyenwere mentioned that security fortunately intervened during the incident.

Fans were outraged, with many demanding better treatment for players.

“Can you dweebs stop being weird with these ladies,” said X (formerly Twitter) user @charmdiddy.

Despite the incident, some fans under Reese’s tweet suggested that the players were getting the attention they sought. User @TheKaylaKnapp criticized this behavior, stating:

“All the replies and QTs saying ‘this is the attention y’all asked for, it comes with the territory’ are unhinged - harassment is never okay, like what??? protect these players at all costs.”

User @ariivory added:

“This is not ok. This is dangerous. The harassment is disgusting.”

Chennedy Carter has faced intense media and fan scrutiny following an altercation with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, where Carter shoved her to the ground. The incident has been one of the most controversial moments in the WNBA this season.

Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said that she had spoken with Chennedy Carter about the incident, attributing her actions to getting caught up in the heat of the moment.

“Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball. Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game,” she said.

"As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans, and partners."

Congressman presses WNBA for questions after Chennedy Carter-Caitlin Clark incident

US Rep. Jim Banks, an Indiana native, has written to the WNBA inquiring about measures to curb the "excessive physical targeting of specific players" following Chennedy Carter’s flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark.

Banks asked WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to answer four questions by June 14:

What steps is the WNBA taking to curb excessive physical targeting of specific players? Will individual organizations be held responsible for allowing players with histories of violence to physically target their competitors? Do you believe that WNBA players repeatedly diminishing the talents of their fellow players is beneficial to the leagues’ overall success? Do you believe that it is inspiring to young female athletes to see players like Indiana’s Caitlin Clark physically targeted for her success?

“Indiana is a basketball state. We don’t wince at aggressive defense, but this was not an example of playing ‘tough’; it was a cheap shot that could have resulted in an injury and should not be tolerated,” Banks wrote in his letter.