  • Fans Spiral as Gamecocks X Cracks Wild Joke on Louvre Theft Citing Dawn Staley Statue

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 23, 2025 07:51 GMT
Fans Spiral as Gamecocks X Cracks Wild Joke on Louvre Theft Citing Dawn Staley Statue. [photo: @GamecockWBB/X]
The University of South Carolina unveiled a statue of legendary coach Dawn Staley in April this year. Staley earned the honor after leading the Gamecocks to three NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball championships (2017, 2022 and 2024). The statue greets basketball fans on the corner of Senate St. and Lincoln St. in the City of Columbia.

A day after the unveiling, the Gamecocks’ social media team wrote on X:

“Hang it in the Louvre.”

Following the daring theft of Napoleonic jewels from the world’s most popular museum on Sunday, South Carolina revived its previous tweet with a remark:

“They have room now.”
Fans reacted to the tweet:

“Yall need time out.”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

The bronze statute features Dawn Staley standing atop a ladder to celebrate a championship campaign with the Gamecocks. Although it will not replace the stolen priceless treasures, the tweet reminded fans of Staley’s importance to South Carolina. The City of Columbia recognized not just her exploits with the Gamecocks but also her impact on the community.

The city released a statement regarding the recognition:

“This tribute celebrates not only her championship legacy as a coach and player, but also her unwavering commitment to leadership, community empowerment, and uplifting future generations.”
Dawn Staley reportedly refused to have her statue stand outside Colonial Life Arena, home of the Gamecocks. She wanted the school to reserve the said ground for legendary South Carolina women’s basketball players such as A’ja Wilson.

Dawn Staley to appear with newly crowned WNBA champ A’ja Wilson in South Carolina on Friday

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are deep into their preparation for the 2025-26 season. However, the coach took a break on Tuesday to announce on Instagram a special occasion before the weekend.

The Hall of Famer wrote on IG:

“COLUMBIA, y’all ready for this one?!? 🔥☄️ OUR HOF, 4 X MVP, Olympian and World Champion is coming HOME 🏆🏀
“@aja22wilson will be joining me and @cthagod this Friday, October 24th, at Colonial Life Arena for an Uncommon Favor conversation.”

Fans attending the event will see the only two Gamecocks legends honored with a statue by South Carolina.

Edited by Michael Macasero
