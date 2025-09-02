"Farmed an MVP season off the Wings" - WNBA fans react to Napheesa Collier dropping 25 on Dallas before crucial showdown against A'ja Wilson

Fans reacted as Napheesa Collier carried the Minnesota Lynx to victory by dropping 25 points on the Dallas Wings on Monday. Collier is one of the favorites to win her first WNBA MVP award and is also the MVP race leader. Last year, she finished second.

Collier is averaging 23.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. Given how similar her defensive stats are compared to last season, she might also win her second straight Defensive Player of the Year award. If that happens, Collier will become the fifth WNBA player to win both the MVP and DPOY awards in one season.

Fans on social media reacted to a viral post of Napheesa Collier's stats against the Wings. According to the post, Collier averaged 28.8 ppg while shooting an accurate 58.7%. Those figures alone prove why she's deserving of an MVP season. Here's what some fans said on X:

"Farmed an MVP season off the Wings," one tweeted.

While some fans are behind Collier, there's one obstacle she has to overcome, and that's A'ja Wilson. The Las Vegas Aces star, last year's MVP, is looking to grab her fourth.

With the Lynx and Aces squaring off on Thursday, it could decide who wins the MVP award this year. If Collier can beat Wilson and outperform her, there's a chance of the Lynx star winning the award.

Lynx vs Wings recap: Napheesa Collier destroys Dallas once again

Napheesa Collier once again dominated the Dallas Wings on Monday. Throughout the 2025 WNBA season, Collier has put up monster numbers against the Wings.

In their first meeting, the Minnesota Lynx star dropped 34 points on Dallas. In their second, she added 28 points, eight rebounds, two steals and one block. In heir previous game against Dallas before Monday's matchup, Collier put up a double-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Her hot streak against the Wings continued on Monday, as she carried the Lynx to a 96-71 victory. Collier dropped 25 points and three blocks while remaining perfect from beyond the arc, knocking down all four of her 3-point attempts.

