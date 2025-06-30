"Faster than a blink of an eye": Fans react to instant sellout of Caitlin Clark’s Kobe PE drop
Nike unveiled the Caitlin Clark Kobe 5 "Protro PE" sneaker in a new commercial on Sunday. The shoe was released on Monday and sold out less than a minute after it went online. One fan who tried to claim a pair for themselves was left disappointed after Nike’s website read:
“Missed ‘Em. Thank you for joining the draw for the Kobe V Protro. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out this time.”
This fan wasn’t alone, as many were left disappointed by the speed at which Clark’s shoe sold out and are now reacting to the instant sellout on social media.
There must be a lot of people buying it in bulk. The resale gonna be crazy.
