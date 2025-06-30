  • home icon
  • "Faster than a blink of an eye": Fans react to instant sellout of Caitlin Clark’s Kobe PE drop

By Sameer Khan
Published Jun 30, 2025 15:09 GMT
WNBA: JUN 27 Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Fans react to instant sellout of Caitlin Clark’s Kobe PE drop (Credits: Getty)

Nike unveiled the Caitlin Clark Kobe 5 "Protro PE" sneaker in a new commercial on Sunday. The shoe was released on Monday and sold out less than a minute after it went online. One fan who tried to claim a pair for themselves was left disappointed after Nike’s website read:

“Missed ‘Em. Thank you for joining the draw for the Kobe V Protro. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out this time.”
This fan wasn’t alone, as many were left disappointed by the speed at which Clark’s shoe sold out and are now reacting to the instant sellout on social media.

"Faster than a blink of an eye," one fan said.
Another fan said:

Another fan said:

Some fans pointed out that resellers were able to grab pairs of Clark's shoes in bulk and are now selling them for as much as $4,000.

One fan said:

Another fan commented:

