"Feeling 22": Angel Reese starts the countdown to her 22nd birthday with stunning black & white snap

Angel Reese has already started the countdown to her birthday. The Chicago Sky rookie, who will turn 22 on May 6, posted a black-and-white pre-party photo of herself holding a bouquet on her Instagram story, writing, "FEELING 22."

In the photo, the Baton Rouge star looked stylish as she showed off the new ink, which features a striking display of abstract lines down her shoulder.

Angel has been in Chicago for past few days since being picked by the Windy City team. She has been busy since her arrival. Her jerseys are already sold out, she purchased a new Mercedes, and began preparing for the upcoming WNBA season.

Angel Reese shares about her practise after WNBA Draft

WNBA fans got their first glimpse of Angel Reese in Chicago Sky colors as the team kicked off their 2024 training camp on Sunday.

After wrapping up her first day, she took to X to share her excitement:

"Great first day of training camp! I love it here!"

“Actually, I wasn't as bad as I thought I was gonna be. I thought it was gonna be crazy," Reese told reporters after practice.

During a media discussion, Reese also confessed that she was not familiar with the three-second rule. As per the WNBA rule book, defenders can't stand in the paint area for more than 3 seconds if they're not actively guarding someone closely.

The Baltimore native was honest about it:

"One thing I do need to adjust to is the 3-second call. I didn't know about that,” she said. “I didn't have much knowledge on defensive three seconds, so just being able to learn that."

Thankfully, Reese feels embraced and supported by her fellow Sky players.

"They embrace me so much, they don't treat me like a rookie, so I feel at home," she shared.

Reese certainly has come a long way from where she started and this positive environment would be a huge help as she will be aiming to work her way to the top.

When is the Chicago Sky's first WNBA preseason game?

WNBA training camps are already in full swing across the league. Chicago Sky is no exception. The Sky also bolstered their roster with three top-15 picks in the draft, including Kamilla Cardoso and Brynna Maxwell.

Their star duo of Angel Reese and Cardoso has just a week to gel with the squad before their preseason opener against the Minnesota Lynx on May 4th kicks off.