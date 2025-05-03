Paige Bueckers drops emotional statement after WNBA preseason debut: "Don't see myself as a celebrity"

Paige Bueckers is officially a professional after making her preseason debut for the Dallas Wings on Friday in the 2025 WNBA preseason. The former UConn star logged 23 minutes and tallied 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, though her Wings fell to the Las Vegas Aces in a lopsided 112-78 defeat.

Following the game, Bueckers was asked about navigating the balance between fame and launching her pro career. She downplayed the “celebrity” label and said she simply sees herself as an athlete.

“I don't see myself as a celebrity at all,” she said postgame. “Just a basketball player."

Before wrapping up her college career, Bueckers had an NIL valuation of $1.4 million, according to On3. She had endorsement deals with major brands such as Nike, Gatorade, Crocs, Dunkin’, Taco Bell, Topps, Chegg, Unrivaled, Bose and more.

She also admitted the quick shift from UConn to the pros gave her little time to prepare, so she focused on the foundation that got her this far.

"There was not a lot of time to prepare,” she said. “Just leaning on what's gotten me here and build on that.”

In her final year with the Huskies, Bueckers averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, helping UConn clinch its 12th NCAA title.

Bueckers eager for new journey with revamped Wings squad

Bueckers enters the WNBA as the league’s most highly anticipated rookie, joining a retooled Dallas Wings team led by star guards Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington.

Despite the heavy preseason loss to the defending champion Aces, Bueckers said the moment felt almost unreal.

"It's super surreal … just excited to play basketball again with this new group," she said (per Moreau Sports).

She also acknowledged the differences in pace, rhythm, and talent level between the college game and the pros.

Looking ahead, Bueckers hopes to help spark a turnaround for a Wings team that finished the 2024 season with a 9-31 record — the second-worst in the league.

As she steps into her WNBA career, Bueckers continues the legacy of legendary UConn alumnae such as Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Breanna Stewart, Rebecca Lobo, Swin Cash and Napheesa Collier.

