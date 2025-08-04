  • home icon
  "Fever also said similar thing when DB was out" - WNBA fans stir Satou Sabally's Phoenix Mercury exit talk amid surprise absence for Sky game

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Aug 04, 2025 11:00 GMT
Fans reacted as Satou Sabally was noticeably absent as the Phoenix Mercury took down the Chicago Sky, 83-67, on Sunday. She was listed out for personal reasons, according to the injury report, but raised eyebrows, as it came a game after coach Nate Tibbetts had benched her for the entire second half of the game against the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 1.

Tibbetts cleared the air on Sabally’s absence against the Sky on Sunday, saying that it was purely a personal matter and that they are looking forward to seeing her again on the court.

“This is a personal matter. She's out for personal reasons, and we support her through this time, and are excited to get her back when she's ready," Tibbetts said.
Tibbetts also pointed out that he is unsure of Sabally’s timetable for a return.

WNBA fans compared the situation to when DeWanna Bonner asked out of the Indiana Fever after playing just nine games with the team. Bonner is now playing for the Mercury.

"Fever also say similar thing when DB was out," one tweeted.
Others believed it's a part of a damage control tactic for the Mercury, as some implied their relationship with Sabally has gone awry:

The Mercury lost against the Dream, 95-72, with Sabally only putting up nine points in 12 minutes after not playing the entire second half.

Satou Sabally has been impressive for the Mercury this season, averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game to become an All-Star, The Mercury are among the top teams in the league, occupying fourth spot with a 17-11 record.

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts on why Satou Sabally got benched against the Dream

It was a lackluster night for the Mercury when they faced the Dream, as they got blown out early and never found a way back.

As he saw his team crumble, Tibbetts pulled out Satou Sabally in the later quarters, prompting him to explain his move in the post-game press conference.

"She didn't bring the energy that we needed," he said.
At the time, the team was reeling in a two-game losing skid that pulled them dwon from third to the fourth in the standings.

The Mercury will be up against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 7 as they look to continue their winning ways, albeit unsure if Sabally will return to the court.

Rob Andrew Lo

Edited by Bhargav
