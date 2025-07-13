Fever's Natasha Howard and her wife send love as DeWanna Bonner pens emotional message after Phoenix return

Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard and her wife, Jac'Eil Duckworth, sent love to DeWanna Bonner on Saturday. The couple's reaction came after Bonner penned an emotional message after making her return to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

Ad

The two-time WNBA champion returned to Phoenix after a tumultuous period with the Fever. Playing nine games in Indiana, Bonner reportedly expressed her discontentment with the team and was waived on June 26.

This allowed her to return to the Mercury, with whom she spent 10 seasons before moving to Connecticut. In her first game back, she played 26 minutes against the Minnesota Lynx, as Phoenix beat the league leaders 79-71.

After the game, Bonner penned an emotional note to Mercury fans, thanking them for their warm reception.

Ad

Trending

"They say if you love something, it finds its way back!! This place came back at the perfect time! The love has been real, and I love you all back!! Thankful🙏🏾🥹“602” I’m back! 💜," she wrote.

Ad

This message earned a reaction from Natasha Howard and Jac'Eil Duckworth Howard.

"💜🧡💜🧡," Natasha commented.

"💜🧡," Jac'Eil reacted.

Natasha Howard and her wife react to DeWanna Bonner's post (Source: @dewannabonner/Instagram)

The duo wasn't alone in reacting to Bonner's post, as many Mercury players, including Bonner's fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, commented on her post.

Ad

"Welcome to UUUUSSSSS >>>>>," Satou Sabally wrote.

"Right where you supposed to be!" added Kahleah Copper.

"🥹🥹🫶🏾🫶🏾," Kalani Brown reacted.

"Let’s go!!" Alyssa Thomas wrote.

DeWanna Bonner's Phoenix Mercury teammates, including fiancée Alyssa Thomas, react to her post (Source: @dewannabonner/Instagram)

The Phoenix Mercury are currently second in the standings and could use Bonner's help, especially after Satou Sabally's injury.

Ad

"Legend" DeWanna Bonner receives glowing praise from Mercury teammate amid her return to the team

DeWanna Bonner's return to Phoenix has been celebrated by many, including her teammates. Kathryn Westbled recently opened up on her addition to the roster and praised the "legend" as a teammate.

Desert Wave Media shared the forward's comments on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Ad

"It's been awesome," Westbled said. "I'm so grateful to have her here. She is obviously a tremendous player, tremendous person, a legend in the league, and just to have her as a mentor here, someone to look up to, ask questions, anything, I mean, it's a blessing to have her."

Expand Tweet

In her first game back, Bonner recorded seven points and six rebounds in 26 minutes, while shooting 2 of 6 from the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More