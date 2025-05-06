Fever's Sydney Colson drops wild take on Breanna Stewart's 2025 Met Gala outfit choice

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson gave her take on the all-white outfit that Breanna Stewart wore at the Met Gala in New York on Monday. She gave props to the Liberty superstar for representing the LGBTQ community and representing them well.

Ad

Stewart attended the annual marquee event featuring A-listers from various fields showcasing elegance and flair with a white low-cut tuxedo paired with wide-leg trousers. She completed the look with a long-line white coat, white square-toe boots and a white fedora hat.

Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 contract to play for the Fever in the upcoming WNBA season, was among those who took notice of Breanna Stewart's outfit and gave her praise on social media.

Ad

Trending

She made reference to one of the scenes in the 1996 film "The First Wives Club" that had stars Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton in all-white outfits while singing to "You Don't Own Me" to drive her point home.

Colson wrote:

"The lesbian representation we needed in the final scene of first wives club."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Breanna Stewart and Colson are in the homestretch of their preparations with their respective teams for the 2025 WNBA season, which tips off this month.

The Liberty are the defending champions after claiming their first-ever league title last season, led by Stewart. They begin regular season play at home against the Las Vegas Aces on May 17.

Colson and the Fever, meanwhile, get theirs going at home against the Chicago Sky, also on May 17

Ad

Breanna Stewart emphasizes need to be focused for title defense

The New York Liberty basked in their first-ever WNBA title triumph, and Breanna Stewart believes it is time to get back to work to defend it.

She emphasized it during training camp, highlighting that it is a new ball game and they have to be focused to get the job done.

Ad

Stewart said:

"The mentality is turning the page. We had a lot of time to celebrate it and now it's building to be better. We talked about being consistently great night in and night out and that starts with building great habits and training camp."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Breanna Stewart led the way for the Liberty last season, finishing with averages of 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 38 games. Sabrina Ionescu also had another All-Star season with numbers of 18.2 points. 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and a steal per game.

Jonquel Jones, the Finals MVP, was solid as well for 14.2 points, nine rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 30 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More