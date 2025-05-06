Fever's Sydney Colson drops wild take on Breanna Stewart's 2025 Met Gala outfit choice

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson gave her take on the all-white outfit that Breanna Stewart wore at the Met Gala in New York on Monday. She gave props to the Liberty superstar for representing the LGBTQ community and representing them well.
Stewart attended the annual marquee event featuring A-listers from various fields showcasing elegance and flair with a white low-cut tuxedo paired with wide-leg trousers. She completed the look with a long-line white coat, white square-toe boots and a white fedora hat.
Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 contract to play for the Fever in the upcoming WNBA season, was among those who took notice of Breanna Stewart's outfit and gave her praise on social media.
She made reference to one of the scenes in the 1996 film "The First Wives Club" that had stars Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton in all-white outfits while singing to "You Don't Own Me" to drive her point home.
Colson wrote:
"The lesbian representation we needed in the final scene of first wives club."
Breanna Stewart and Colson are in the homestretch of their preparations with their respective teams for the 2025 WNBA season, which tips off this month.
The Liberty are the defending champions after claiming their first-ever league title last season, led by Stewart. They begin regular season play at home against the Las Vegas Aces on May 17.
Colson and the Fever, meanwhile, get theirs going at home against the Chicago Sky, also on May 17
Breanna Stewart emphasizes need to be focused for title defense
The New York Liberty basked in their first-ever WNBA title triumph, and Breanna Stewart believes it is time to get back to work to defend it.
She emphasized it during training camp, highlighting that it is a new ball game and they have to be focused to get the job done.
Stewart said:
"The mentality is turning the page. We had a lot of time to celebrate it and now it's building to be better. We talked about being consistently great night in and night out and that starts with building great habits and training camp."
Breanna Stewart led the way for the Liberty last season, finishing with averages of 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 38 games. Sabrina Ionescu also had another All-Star season with numbers of 18.2 points. 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and a steal per game.
Jonquel Jones, the Finals MVP, was solid as well for 14.2 points, nine rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 30 minutes.