Fever star's fiancee Alyssa Thomas can’t hide her feelings as WNBA closes racism investigation on Angel Reese

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas put rivalry aside when she responded to a question about Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese on Tuesday. The Sky star was reportedly subjected to racist remarks from fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17.
Thomas showed solidarity with Angel Reese after the WNBA’s investigation into the allegations led to no reprimands. The Mercury forward believed Reese's claim of hearing racist remarks, despite the league's investigation finding no evidence to support the allegations.
"I think as a league, we stick together as players," Alyssa Thomas said. "If she [Angel Reese] said she heard it, then we believe her. I believe her. It's unacceptable, it's something that we're gonna continue to fight for regardless if they found anything or not."
The WNBA, after having a thorough investigation, including fan interviews, video reviews, and discussions with team and arena staff, concluded that it couldn't substantiate the claims of racist behavior directed at Reese.
Caitlin Clark, who was involved in the in-game clash with Reese, said she didn't personally hear racist comments due to the loud arena but trusted the league's investigation.
Alyssa Thomas and Angel Reese renew rivalry
Alyssa Thomas and Angel Reese met on Tuesday when the Mercury hosted the Sky. A tense encounter between the two brought back memories of a May 25, 2024, encounter when Thomas was with the Connecticut Sun.
During that game, Thomas was ejected for a physical play against Reese during a rebound. Thomas wrapped her arm around Reese's neck, causing Reese to fall hard on her back.
On Tuesday, Reese set a physical screen on Thomas, sending her to the ground. As Thomas fell, she grabbed Reese's jersey, attempting to pull her down, resulting in a foul call against Thomas.
After the play, Reese appeared to smile. Although it was Thomas who had the last laugh as she and the Mercury (4-1) won 94-89, ensuring that the Sky remained winless after four games.
Angel Reese recorded a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. Alyssa Thomas added 10 points, seven rebounds and 15 assists.