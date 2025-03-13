Filipino rising star Kieffer Alas showers Sabrina Ionescu with ultimate compliment after intense Manila Nike showdown

Sabrina Ionescu arrived in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday for a three-day tour with Nike. She returned to the country seven years removed from her last visit to the basketball-crazy nation. Ionescu rubbed elbows with fans, students and played an exhibition game against Filipino cagers.

Ad

During the match at the fabled Araneta Coliseum, Ionescu went up against emerging Filipino cager Kieffer Alas. The junior basketball sensation in the Philippines played tough defense on the New York Liberty star. In one sequence, Ionescu tossed the ball at Alas following a clash under the basket.

On Wednesday, Hoopjunkie, an Instagram account that covers basketball, posted highlights of the action.

Ad

Trending

Alas reacted to the video, writing:

“Best player i’ve ever faced. Too quick and too strong 💪 🐐”

Filipino junior basketball sensation Kieffer Alas reacts to Sabrina Ionescu highlights during their exhibition game on Tuesday in Manila. [photo: @hoopjunkie/IG]

Kieffer Alas gave Ionescu her flowers. After the matchup, the two dapped up to show that their on-court clash was just a display of competitive spirit. Alas valued the opportunity to play against the WNBA superstar and expressed his admiration on Instagram.

Ad

Ionescu will go to Guangzhou in China for the second leg of her tour. The WNBA All-Star will cap off the trip with a stop in Hong Kong before returning to the US for a much-needed break.

Sabrina Ionescu returns to Oregon for an exhibition game before the start of the 2025 WNBA season

Sabrina Ionescu left Oregon in 2020 after a legendary collegiate career with the Ducks. She turned pro after the COVID-19 pandemic shortened her final season with the school. The New York Liberty then drafted her with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Ionescu’s teammate, Satou Sabally, went to the Dallas Wings a spot later.

Ad

Once done with her Asian Tour, she will have a few days to rest before preparing for the 2025 WNBA season. Per an ESPN report, she will join the Liberty in an exhibition game in Oregon against the Toyota Antelopes of the Women’s Japan Basketball League.

Ionescu had this to say about the highly anticipated event:

“I can’t wait to get back on the court in Eugene with the New York Liberty at Matthew Knight Arena. I’ve got some great things in store throughout the weekend for my teammates: past and present, Oregon Women’s Basketball fans, the Eugene community, and the SI20 Foundation. Sco Ducks Forever!”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ionescu helped the Liberty win their first WNBA championship last season. To prepare for their title defense, the former Duck will stop by her old haunting ground on May 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback