“Finally being free to be total lover girls in public”: Fans melt as Paige Bueckers holds hands with girlfriend Azzi Fudd courtside in viral moment

The nature of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship has been talked about for a long time by fans. However, the speculation can now be put to rest as they were captured holding hands in a viral moment.

Ad

Although hinting at their relationship multiple times over the past few months, the duo never went public and remained low-key about their connection. However, this all changed on Monday during the Dallas Wings' game against the Phoenix Mercury.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip of Bueckers and Fudd holding hands as they made their way onto the court at the PHX Arena. The user couldn't hide her excitement over the couple's public affection, captioning the post with a short note.

Ad

Trending

"Pazzi finally being free to be total loser lover girls in public, I am so f*cking happy for them," the fan wrote.

This viral moment garnered much attention as fans melted over the two holding hands.

"The handholding + the way you can see Paige’s big ass smile even with the awful quality 😭😭😭😭😭they’re so in love," a fan remarked.

Ad

"I need someone to look at me the way Paige looks at Azzi man," added a second.

"Paige and azzi holding hands, stop they’re so cute 🥹," expressed a third.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Stop this is so cute 🥰," commented a fourth.

Fans had been buzzing about a possible romance between Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers for a while, especially after Fudd was spotted sitting right next to Bueckers at the WNBA Draft. The rumors only picked up steam when Azzi was seen with a phone case that read “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend.”

But it was their recent hand-holding moment that felt like the quiet confirmation everyone had been waiting for.

Ad

Paige Bueckers shows love to Nike Book's whole revealing that Azzi Fudd helped her pick the color

After the Wings' heavy 102-72 defeat to the Phoenix Mercury on Monday, Paige Bueckers spared some time to speak to the media. During the conversation, she was questioned about donning Devin Booker's signature shoe and whether they were her preferred sneakers.

Ad

Expounding on it, Bueckers showed love to the shoe before revealing that Azzi Fudd helped her pick the colorway.

"Yeah, I mean definitely, I wore the Books the last time we came out here. I put a collection of Books together, and I actually let AZ (Fudd) choose my shoe; she chose the color," Bueckers explained.

Expand Tweet

Although showing love to the Nike Book, Bueckers later revealed her favorite shoe of all time is the Nike Kyries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More