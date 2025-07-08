“Finally being free to be total lover girls in public”: Fans melt as Paige Bueckers holds hands with girlfriend Azzi Fudd courtside in viral moment

The nature of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship has been talked about for a long time by fans. However, the speculation can now be put to rest as they were captured holding hands in a viral moment.
Although hinting at their relationship multiple times over the past few months, the duo never went public and remained low-key about their connection. However, this all changed on Monday during the Dallas Wings' game against the Phoenix Mercury.
A fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip of Bueckers and Fudd holding hands as they made their way onto the court at the PHX Arena. The user couldn't hide her excitement over the couple's public affection, captioning the post with a short note.
"Pazzi finally being free to be total loser lover girls in public, I am so f*cking happy for them," the fan wrote.
This viral moment garnered much attention as fans melted over the two holding hands.
"The handholding + the way you can see Paige’s big ass smile even with the awful quality 😭😭😭😭😭they’re so in love," a fan remarked.
"I need someone to look at me the way Paige looks at Azzi man," added a second.
"Paige and azzi holding hands, stop they’re so cute 🥹," expressed a third.
"Stop this is so cute 🥰," commented a fourth.
Fans had been buzzing about a possible romance between Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers for a while, especially after Fudd was spotted sitting right next to Bueckers at the WNBA Draft. The rumors only picked up steam when Azzi was seen with a phone case that read “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend.”
But it was their recent hand-holding moment that felt like the quiet confirmation everyone had been waiting for.
Paige Bueckers shows love to Nike Book's whole revealing that Azzi Fudd helped her pick the color
After the Wings' heavy 102-72 defeat to the Phoenix Mercury on Monday, Paige Bueckers spared some time to speak to the media. During the conversation, she was questioned about donning Devin Booker's signature shoe and whether they were her preferred sneakers.
Expounding on it, Bueckers showed love to the shoe before revealing that Azzi Fudd helped her pick the colorway.
"Yeah, I mean definitely, I wore the Books the last time we came out here. I put a collection of Books together, and I actually let AZ (Fudd) choose my shoe; she chose the color," Bueckers explained.
Although showing love to the Nike Book, Bueckers later revealed her favorite shoe of all time is the Nike Kyries.