  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Finally starting to take advice from Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz as Angel Reese hits unexpected triple despite career 20% from deep

"Finally starting to take advice from Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz as Angel Reese hits unexpected triple despite career 20% from deep

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jun 21, 2025 23:49 GMT
Chicago Sky v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

Throughout her career, Angel Reese has made a name for herself with her relentless rebounding. On Saturday, the Chicago Sky forward created a different type of highlight by swishing a long-distance jumper.

With 6:39 left in the third quarter of the Sky's showdown with the Phoenix Mercury, Sky point guard Ariel Atkins swung the ball to Reese on the weak side. With Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas not closing out strongly, Reese launched an outside shot and converted it.

also-read-trending Trending

This was only the third time this season that an outside shot was made by Reese, who is averaging 20.0% from three-point territory in her WNBA career thus far.

Reese's three-point conversion, which went viral after ESPN posted a clip on X, drew a variety of responses from fans.

"Finally starting to take advice from Caitlin Clark," one fan commented.

The viral clip, however, also shows that the Sky still had a huge deficit to cut down even after Reese swished the triple. Phoenix went on to secure a resounding 107-86 victory over Chicago in front of the Sky's fans at Wintrust Arena.

Notably, Reese's outside shot turned out to be her only field goal attempt in the game. Her only other source of production was her trips to the foul line, which helped her push her tally to nine points.

In a game where Chicago was outrebounded 34-22, the former WNBA All-Star grabbed just two boards (and none from the offensive glass, where she usually thrives). The Sky have now dropped to 3-9 and, while there are plenty of games left to play, Reese will have to be more consistent with her numbers if Chicago is to climb into playoff contention.

Angel Reese ties career low in Sky's nationally televised matchup with Mercury

While Reese's three-point shot in Saturday's nationally televised matchup went viral, there was one other detail from this game that warrants attention.

According to statistics site Polymarket, Reese's tally of two rebounds ties her lowest output in that category across her high school, college, and pro career.

Even after this subpar performance, Reese still leads the WNBA in the rebounding category with her 10.9 boards per game.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications