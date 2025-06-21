"Finally starting to take advice from Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz as Angel Reese hits unexpected triple despite career 20% from deep

Throughout her career, Angel Reese has made a name for herself with her relentless rebounding. On Saturday, the Chicago Sky forward created a different type of highlight by swishing a long-distance jumper.

With 6:39 left in the third quarter of the Sky's showdown with the Phoenix Mercury, Sky point guard Ariel Atkins swung the ball to Reese on the weak side. With Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas not closing out strongly, Reese launched an outside shot and converted it.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This was only the third time this season that an outside shot was made by Reese, who is averaging 20.0% from three-point territory in her WNBA career thus far.

Reese's three-point conversion, which went viral after ESPN posted a clip on X, drew a variety of responses from fans.

"Finally starting to take advice from Caitlin Clark," one fan commented.

Bradley Poore @BradleyPoo76388 LINK Finally starting to take advice from Caitlin Clark.

U Kno Ro @uKnoR0 LINK Why the defender act like she didn’t want to defend the shot?

Brandon @BH3RB LINK I’ll never understand why ESPN continues to force one of the worst WNBA players on us over & over again

Tony on the boat @realfromtheboat LINK Angel Reese with a huge 3 to cut the lead to 19

Beantown Banter @TitlesofBoston LINK Now ESPN is trolling Angel Reese? When is this going to stop?

The GOAT @TheG0ATPlays LINK But the haters say she only does mebounds.

The viral clip, however, also shows that the Sky still had a huge deficit to cut down even after Reese swished the triple. Phoenix went on to secure a resounding 107-86 victory over Chicago in front of the Sky's fans at Wintrust Arena.

Notably, Reese's outside shot turned out to be her only field goal attempt in the game. Her only other source of production was her trips to the foul line, which helped her push her tally to nine points.

In a game where Chicago was outrebounded 34-22, the former WNBA All-Star grabbed just two boards (and none from the offensive glass, where she usually thrives). The Sky have now dropped to 3-9 and, while there are plenty of games left to play, Reese will have to be more consistent with her numbers if Chicago is to climb into playoff contention.

Angel Reese ties career low in Sky's nationally televised matchup with Mercury

While Reese's three-point shot in Saturday's nationally televised matchup went viral, there was one other detail from this game that warrants attention.

According to statistics site Polymarket, Reese's tally of two rebounds ties her lowest output in that category across her high school, college, and pro career.

Expand Tweet

Even after this subpar performance, Reese still leads the WNBA in the rebounding category with her 10.9 boards per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More