"Finally starting to take advice from Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz as Angel Reese hits unexpected triple despite career 20% from deep

Throughout her career, Angel Reese has made a name for herself with her relentless rebounding. On Saturday, the Chicago Sky forward created a different type of highlight by swishing a long-distance jumper.
With 6:39 left in the third quarter of the Sky's showdown with the Phoenix Mercury, Sky point guard Ariel Atkins swung the ball to Reese on the weak side. With Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas not closing out strongly, Reese launched an outside shot and converted it.
This was only the third time this season that an outside shot was made by Reese, who is averaging 20.0% from three-point territory in her WNBA career thus far.
Reese's three-point conversion, which went viral after ESPN posted a clip on X, drew a variety of responses from fans.
"Finally starting to take advice from Caitlin Clark," one fan commented.
The viral clip, however, also shows that the Sky still had a huge deficit to cut down even after Reese swished the triple. Phoenix went on to secure a resounding 107-86 victory over Chicago in front of the Sky's fans at Wintrust Arena.
Notably, Reese's outside shot turned out to be her only field goal attempt in the game. Her only other source of production was her trips to the foul line, which helped her push her tally to nine points.
In a game where Chicago was outrebounded 34-22, the former WNBA All-Star grabbed just two boards (and none from the offensive glass, where she usually thrives). The Sky have now dropped to 3-9 and, while there are plenty of games left to play, Reese will have to be more consistent with her numbers if Chicago is to climb into playoff contention.
Angel Reese ties career low in Sky's nationally televised matchup with Mercury
While Reese's three-point shot in Saturday's nationally televised matchup went viral, there was one other detail from this game that warrants attention.
According to statistics site Polymarket, Reese's tally of two rebounds ties her lowest output in that category across her high school, college, and pro career.
Even after this subpar performance, Reese still leads the WNBA in the rebounding category with her 10.9 boards per game.